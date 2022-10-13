For the fourth time in a row, Marcelo Gallardo decided not to speak after River Plate’s victory: what would be the reasons

For the fourth time in a row, Marcelo Gallardo left without making a statement (Fotobaires)

Marcelo Gallardo quietly left the Monumental stadium again. After River Plate’s great victory against Platense, which allowed the team to secure its ninth consecutive qualification for the next Copa Libertadores, the Muñeco maintained its position of not making statements to the press.

This is the fourth time in a row (fifth in a row if you take only the duels for the Professional League) that the coach suspends the conference. This began in the defeat against Talleres de Córdoba at home, on date 21 and although he spoke for the Copa Argentina in the penalty kick elimination against Patronato de Paraná, he remained silent in the next four matches of the tournament.

After the win against Argentinos Juniors 3-0 in La Paternal (date 22), after another great victory by 5-0 against Estudiantes in La Plata (date 23), post victory against Patronato in Paraná by 1 to 0 (date 24 ) and the latter against Platense 2-1 at the Monumental stadium (date 25).

Although there was no official confirmation, this measure taken by Marcelo Gallardo would be to avoid having to answer about his future in River Plate. Although everything seems to be heading for continuity beyond December, the date on which his relationship with the Millionaire expires, the 46-year-old coach is not yet in a position to make a decision public and therefore opts for silence.

River Plate will receive Rosario Central at the Monumental, this Sunday from 8:30 p.m. It will be the last match as a local, since for the last date of the Professional League the Millionaire will visit Racing Club in the Cilindro de Avellaneda. Will the Doll break the silence in his house?

