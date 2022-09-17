For the head of Xbox “it is not the best time to raise the price” of the consoles

Phil Spencer has offered his reasons for not increasing the sale price of the Xbox Series X and Series S.

At the end of August, PlayStation revolutionized the news in the world of video games by announcing a PS5 price increase in markets like Europe corresponding to about 50 euros. This decision, in addition to generating a lot of debate and leaving many users unhappy, quickly made us wonder if competing companies would do something similar, something that Xbox ruled out.

Now, in a new interview with CNBCthe head of Xbox Phil Spencer has reiterated that they are not going to raise the price of their consoles and has offered the reasons they manage for not doing so, making it clear that, according to what they think, it’s not the best time due to how the global economic situation affects users.

We believe that the value of consoles is very importantPhil Spencer“We are always evaluating our business looking to the future. So I don’t think we can say that we will never do something,” explains the boss. “But when we look at our consoles we think that value is very important. We love the position of Series S in the market, which is our cheapest console. More than half of new players that come to us come through Series S“.

“I can definitely say that we currently have no plans to increase the price of our consoles,” he continues. “We believe that at a time when our clients are facing more economic challenges and uncertainty than ever before, raising the prices of our consoles is not the right move currently”.

In addition to Xbox, another major console manufacturer, Nintendo, has also confirmed that it will not raise the price of the Switch, at least until further notice. At 3DJuegos we ask you opinion to our readers about the price increase of PlayStation 5 and, on a general level, they concluded that this increase is difficult to justify, especially when there are people looking for available stock for a long time.

