For the primary time, the accountability of safety at the Pak border within the arms of a lady commander, IPS Sonali Mishra took over the entrance

Chandigarh: Indian Police Provider (IPS) officer Sonali Mishra has taken over as the brand new Inspector Basic (IG) of the Punjab Frontier of the Border Safety Drive (BSF). IPS Sonali Mishra is the primary lady IG of the rustic to steer the BSF Punjab Frontier. Sonali Mishra has previous additionally been posted within the Kashmir Valley. The BSF is deployed in Punjab below the operational command within the protection of the LoC with Pakistan.

Sonali Mishra is a 1993 batch Madhya Pradesh cadre officer of the Indian Police Provider. In step with a liberate issued through the BSF, Sonali Mishra has a perfect revel in of running in more than a few departments of Madhya Pradesh Police. Previous to this, she has commanded the Kashmir Frontier of BSF.

Considerably, Punjab stocks a border of 553 km with Pakistan and there may be all the time a chance of smuggling of substances and guns from around the border.