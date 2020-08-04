For the Ram temple Bhoomipujan program, Lucknow will reach Sanghpramugh Mohan Bhagwat, will go to Ayodhya tomorrow

Lucknow: Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has reached Lucknow on Tuesday to participate in the Bhoomi Poojan and the commencement program to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya. Union sources said that he reached the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in the capital in the morning. Here he will also hold a meeting with the office bearers of the Sangh and will leave for Ayodhya by road by noon. A meeting was held in the Union office of Bharti Bhawan on Monday, about who will be the chief officer of the Ayodhya Union from Lucknow. Also Read – Viral Video: Sun’s amazing view in Rameswaram, people said- Ram ji showed that he is happy …

Former Governor Kalyan Singh will also not go to Ayodhya due to Coronavirus. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said that former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh will not participate in the Bhoomi Pujan program due to increasing infection of coronavirus and health reasons. At the same time, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat Sarkaryavak Bhaiyya Joshi, including the Sangh pracharaks, will participate in the foundation stone program of the construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Significantly, Uma Bharti, the national vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has received an invitation to join Bhoomi Poojan in Ramnagari Ayodhya on August 5. Even after this, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Uma Bharti will not join the Bhoomi Pujan. Uma Bharti will stay on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya at the time of land worship. Former Union Minister Uma Bharti shared her plan on Twitter. She will stay on the Saryu coast during Bhoomi Pujan. He said that he has given this information to senior officer of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and PMO in Ayodhya to separate my name from the list of the group present at the foundation stone program of Narendra Modi.