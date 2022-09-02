For the third consecutive day, the Ortega regime exhibited a group of opponents imprisoned for more than a year in Nicaragua

Violeta Granera, María del Socorro Oviedo Delgado, Miguel Mendoza and Pedro Mena

The Nicaraguan regime exhibited this Thursday a third group of opponents and critics of Daniel Ortegawho have been imprisoned for more than a year and whom humanitarian organizations consider political prisoners.

By third day in a rowthe Nicaraguan authorities showed to a group of convicts through photographs and videos published in official media and with a Sandinista profileassuring that they were taken during a visit to the Managua Judicial Complex.

On this occasion, the opposition leader Violet Barnthe defender of human rights Mary Oviedo, peasant leaders Freddy Navas and Pedro Mena, the sports journalist miguel mendozathe opposition leader Alex Hernandezand the activist Yader Parajon

This exhibition of imprisoned opponents started last tuesday, after that the relatives of the inmates denounced that they suffered from “malnutrition and extreme weight loss,” because the authorities had allegedly reduced food rations in recent months in El Chipote prison, which has been denounced by humanitarian organizations as a torture center for the National Police.

Like the 20 political prisoners presented on Tuesday and Wednesday, those on Thursday showed faces similar to those described by their relatives: pale faces and visibly thin bodies.

On Tuesday, the images of Juan Sebastian Chamorro, Medardo Mairena and Miguel Mora, among others, who aspired to be presidential candidates in the elections last November, in which Ortega was once again re-elected amid doubts about the legitimacy of the process.

On Wednesday, the images of the opposition presidential candidate Félix Maradiaga were shown, as well as those of the former dissident Sandinista guerrilla Dora María Téllez, and the general manager of the newspaper the press, John Lawrence Holmann Chamorro, and others.

The prisoners exhibited belong to a group of opposition leaders, students, peasants, businessmen, journalists and independent professionalsincluding seven dissidents who aspired to compete for the Presidency in the general elections last November, all detained in “El Chipote”, headquarters of the Judicial Assistance Directorate of the National Police.

The opponents, arrested between May and November 2021, were sentenced to between 7 and 13 years in prison for crimes considered “treason against the country” or money laundering.

Ortega has branded the imprisoned opponents as “traitors to the country”, “criminals” and “sons of bitches of the Yankee imperialists”.

“Macabre Parade”

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) called this Thursday “macabre parade” the exhibition of a group of 27 opponents of the government headed by Sandinista Daniel Ortega, whom he considers political prisoners and who were arrested more than a year ago.

“For the third consecutive day, the ORMU regime (Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo) continues a macabre parade against political prisoners”, the Cenidh, a non-profit organization, denounced in a statement.

On the other hand, the opponent Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy said that “the entire (in)justice system has functioned as a judicial firing squad under the orders of Ortega and Murillo”, by exhibiting the opponents in that way.

“These exhibitions are the clearest evidence of the serious human rights violations to which they are being subjected”indicated the Civic Alliance, which was the counterpart of the Executive in a failed negotiating table with which a peaceful solution was sought to the crisis that broke out in April 2018 due to controversial social security reforms.

