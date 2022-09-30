For the White House, everything turned out backwards for Putin: “He thought he was going to weaken NATO and the one who ends up weakened is him”

Vladimir Putin (Reuters)

More than seven months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, the scenario on the ground is very different from what Vladimir Putin dreamed of. He did not achieve a change of government in kyiv, he encountered a strong resistance that caused him numerous human and material casualties and the Ukrainian counter-offensive of recent weeks has made him retreat in the little ground he had conquered and call for an urgent mobilization of security forces. reserve that is showing little will to go to the front.

“Ukraine prepared very carefully and very methodically for this counteroffensive. We see that the weapons that were provided to them by the West, including many by us, have been extremely effective, which combined with the fact that they are defending their territory has resulted in a very effective counteroffensive so far. The reaction to this success and to the Russian difficulties in Ukraine is the mobilization of forces called by President Putin,” a senior State Department official assessed Thursday in dialogue with Infobae.

“Putin is operating in a moment of weakness, tracking people who show up to fight, Russian citizens who know they’re going to get caught up in a brutal and unnecessary war. Are these the actions of a trustworthy leader or one operating under pressure?“, he asked himself. More than 300,000 Russians have left the country in recent days to escape the president’s call for reservists, and testimonies of growing discouragement on the battle front continue.

What is also being recorded when the Ukrainian troops recover territories that were occupied for months is the barbarity perpetrated by Putin’s soldiers. “We will work with our allies to ensure that hold accountable for all the war crimes committed in Ukraine those who committed those atrocities and all those who allowed them through all possible mechanisms”, the official stressed.

In the White House and the State Department, what is happening in Russia is being closely followed, where, as never before in two decades of iron management of power, critical voices are being raised against the president, who is even beginning to suffer the abandonment of some of the key allies of the oligarchy he built around him. “When Putin started this war I don’t think he anticipated many of the consequences that we are seeing now. First he failed in the attempt to remove President Zelensky and put in a Russian government. Another objective was to weaken the transatlatic alliance in NATO, it did not happen either and we will soon have two new NATO members. Nor did he believe that Europe was going to be united to implement sanctions,” the US official listed before Infobae. “The global reputation of Russia and President Putin has suffered greatly. More than a thousand international companies left Russia and most said they have done it forever”.

The disruption in the flow of energy, food and goods caused by the invasion of Ukraine has brought problems even for Putin’s closest allies such as China and India. For this reason, his presidents have called in recent weeks for the end of the war. “China and India are being impacted by the global effects of this war, including the price and availability of energy, grains and food, and therefore They have a real interest in this war ending too.”he indicated.

How will this war end? That is still not clear. “The position of the United States has not changed since day one -explained the official- and it is that only Ukraine can decide how this is going to end. We believe that Ukraine must have control over its territory, remain a sovereign country with economic viability, but how this is achieved is up to Ukraine to decide. President Biden said a few weeks ago that the way to end the war is for Russia to get out of Ukraine completely. President Zelensky has also said many times that diplomacy, a negotiated solution, is the only way this war is going to end, and he has said many times that he is ready to negotiate. But whate is very difficult while Russia bombs civilians, carries out atrocities and war crimes in the occupied areas, conducts filtering operations for Ukrainian citizens. It is hard to imagine in this atmosphere that Putin is ready for real diplomacy.”, he lamented.

