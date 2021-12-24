For this AI, the eyes are the mirror of the soul: it is capable of detecting deepfakes by the way they reflect light

From the very moment that advances in artificial intelligence made it possible to create the first ‘deepfakes’, it was clear that they had great potential for all sorts of nefarious purposesfrom the spread of fake news to the production of pornographic material.

And how the evolution of AI doesn’t seem to slow down, this manipulation of images is increasingly difficult to detect for the human eye … but also, fortunately, it is easier to detect for the artificial intelligence itself.





And to this end, researchers from the University of Buffalo have created a new tool based on the use of machine learning that is committed to a surprisingly simple method of detecting face deepfakes: analyzing reflected light in the eyes.

When tested on portrait-style photos, the tool proved its usefulness by detecting 94% of deepfakes created through the use of GANs (antagonistic generative networks).

And it is that, since our corneas constitute a reflective surface, the points of light captured in the photos are not only distributed following certain patterns, but also the reflection should be practically the same in both eyesWell, they are both seeing the same thing.

However, deepfake photos generally fail to accurately capture this similarity in reflections: generated from many other photos, these types of details often exhibit inconsistencies, such as different geometric shapes or uneven locations.

So the AI ​​created by these researchers just has to map the faces under verification and analyze the light reflected from each eyeball. Based on that, it provides a score that acts as an indication of similarity. The lower the score, the greater the probability that the photo is a ‘deepfake’.

Unfortunately, this achievement is just another step in a game of cat and mouse.

The system, of course, is not infallible: If the eyes are not open, there is nothing to analyze, and if the subject’s gaze is simply not directed at the camera, it can lead to false positives.

Finally, this mechanism loses its effectiveness once the deepfakers know the weak point of their creations: from now on, they will be able to correct their ‘creations’ by resorting to manual post-processing.

And we must remember that in the race to create technology capable of detecting deepfakes, counterfeiters have the upper hand… although we can always trust to keep moving forward thanks to the AI’s ability to appreciate differences where the human eye sees nothing.

