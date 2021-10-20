For those who have been anticipating VR on Xbox, do not get excited: Phil Spencer has different plans for the corporate

The Xbox CEO responded this intriguing query, confirming that there’s no passion in entering VR.

Up to date 20 October 2021

The sector of digital truth It’s provide in numerous in style units, corresponding to Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR, however Xbox has no longer but made up our minds to enroll in the birthday celebration, and so it intends to stick, within the phrases of its CEO, Phil Spencer, in a up to date interview.

We’re targeted at the device facet for nowPhil Spencer“We’re targeted at the facet of device for now, “Spencer discussed.” After I bring to mind immersive worlds and the relationship between the participant and the neighborhood, that is top on our funding listing. “

Since 2019, at the eve of Microsoft’s new console, Phil Spencer didn’t imagine digital truth as a precedence, and his opinion at the matter has no longer modified to this point. “No person is calling for VR,” was once what he commented on the time.

Spencer added, that Xbox will focal point on what it does neatly. “I believe that innovation In {hardware} that is occurring lately is excellent, however presently I can make a decision to stick at the device facet. I believe it’ll scale in a greater method in the end. “

Even if Xbox does no longer plan to go into digital truth, it has different issues in thoughts, corresponding to its twentieth anniversary match, which already has a date, time, and we even know some main points that we will be expecting from it.

