For those who have been pining for Kena Bridge of Spirits bodily, excellent information: it’s going to have a different version on PlayStation

A couple of hours after its release on PC, PS5 and PS4, it’s showed that there can also be a bodily model.

Via Alberto Pastor / Up to date 20 September 2021, 16:05 77 evaluations

Thus far best introduced on virtual, there were many lovers who’ve proven their pastime again and again in getting a bodily version of the promising Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and to their satisfaction, the scoop has simply develop into legitimate. This gorgeous motion journey could have bodily version on PlayStation consoles from the hand of Most Video games, which puts its worth at $ 49.99.

This is a actually particular set and one who we’re very excited to deliver to shops.Maximus Video games“Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a actually particular recreation and one who we’re excited to deliver to shops,” stated Most Video games CEO Christina Seelye. “The Ember Lab workforce has been glorious to paintings with and we will be able to’t wait to look the sport get welcomed this Christmas.” And not using a explicit unlock date, what we do know is that we will be able to need to look forward to the top of the yr to shop for this particular version.

Tesura Video games shall be in command of bringing to Spain this Deluxe Version in physics of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, despite the fact that for now the extras of this particular model have now not been specified both. “Kena’s nice journey, one of the expected indies of the yr, will arrive in bodily structure on PS4 and PS5 on the finish of the yr in a Deluxe Version.”

The online game, additionally introduced for PC, shall be launched on September 24 at the Epic Video games Retailer, PS5 and PlayStation 4. Since its announcement, it has raised nice expectancies, particularly for its stunning graphics that appear standard of an animated movie. Which isn’t unexpected bearing in mind that its authors, Ember Lab, is a studio that initially labored on animation.

Given the expectancy that it has generated amongst avid gamers around the globe, it has already begun to speak about conceivable sequels to Kena: Bridge of Spirits despite the fact that its leaders appear to like to guess on alternative ways to enlarge this fable universe.

Extra about: Kena Bridge of Spirits and Bodily Version.