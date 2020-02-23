For Trump’s visit to India, plenty of spectacle but low expectations on policy

NEW DELHI — When President Donald Trump arrives in India on Monday he will probably be met with a spectacle his host hopes will win him over.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organized a two-day state visit that features doubtlessly one of the biggest crowds Trump has ever addressed — at a cricket stadium that holds 110,000 individuals. Modi has branded the looks “Namaste Trump.”

He’s additionally promised that adoring, and punctiliously organized, crowds will prove as Trump’s motorcade strikes by means of Ahmedabad — a hometown of each Modi and Mahatma Gandhi — then for a tour of the Taj Mahal, and in New Delhi, the place the president will spend the majority of his time.

“We’re going to have tens of millions and tens of millions of individuals,” Trump advised reporters Sunday earlier than leaving for India. “I hear it’s going to be a giant occasion. Some individuals say the most important occasion they’ve ever had in India, that’s what the prime minister advised me.”

However the lavish focus on the person and the pageantry, not the substance, underscores how little headway the world’s two largest democracies have been in a position to make on a key level of stress — commerce. India and the U.S. have been engaged in a simmering commerce battle, and the governments haven’t been in a position to slim variations in time for Trump and Modi to announce a deal throughout this journey.

“We wish to handle a bunch — loads — of considerations, and we’re not fairly there but,” stated a senior administration official briefing reporters on the president’s journey. “We’ll doubtless have dialogue with the Prime Minister about these considerations and proceed the dialogue past this visit.”

Let our information meet your inbox. The information and tales that issues, delivered weekday mornings.

Among the many considerations are India’s “Make in India” initiative, which the U.S. sees as furthering India’s protectionism, its elevated tariffs and its rules on e-commerce, officers stated.

The 2 leaders are anticipated to announce some new agreements on India buying navy gear from U.S. corporations, and presumably power cooperation, officers stated. The U.S. and India have a shared curiosity in countering China’s rising affect.

It will likely be Trump’s first visit to India as president, though his household enterprise has important dealings within the nation. The journey, coming as he intensifies his re-election effort, additionally marks Trump’s first trip of the U.S. for the reason that Senate acquitted him in its impeachment trial.

He’s anticipated to discover a heat welcome, each by Modi’s design but additionally as a result of his reputation in India is comparatively excessive. A current Pew Analysis Examine discovered that 56 % of Indians trust in Trump on world affairs. Of the 32 international locations surveyed, India was only one of a handful of the place a majority of individuals stated they really feel that approach.

India’s tv stations have been operating nonstop programming beneath the banner “MODI-TRUMP SUMMIT, THE BUILD UP.” Broadcasts have run explainers on every thing from every of Trump’s 5 kids to the limousine he’ll be shuttled round in whereas there and the gold and silver cutlery used for U.S presidential visits to India. They’re additionally selling the Twitter hashtag #ModiTrumpCard.

“The best way that they’re setting this assembly up, I feel they’re decreasing as a lot as they will the prospect that there’s going to be some form of diplomatic incident,” stated Richard Rossow, a senior adviser the usIndia policy institute on the Heart for Strategic and Worldwide Research.

Modi is one of the few democratically-elected world leaders that Trump considers himself to have a private chemistry with: each are populist leaders with nationalist messages, sharp critics of the media and hardline on immigration.

Modi has taken steps to make it tougher for Muslims to acquire citizenship in India and people insurance policies have elevated tensions and prompted protests in India in addition to drawing worldwide criticism. A present of help from the U.S. president comes at an opportune time for Modi, who has cracked down on the free press in India.

Trump just lately expanded his journey ban to embody extra Muslim-majority international locations. He’s repeatedly threatened the free press within the U.S. And, like Modi, Trump has additionally pushed a for a extra protectionist commerce agenda.

A senior administration official, briefing reporters on the president’s journey, stated the U.S. is “involved” with some of the steps Modi has taken in opposition to Muslims. The official stated Trump will increase democracy and non secular freedom points in his public remarks, in addition to privately with Modi, “and word that the world is wanting to India to proceed to uphold its democratic traditions, respect for spiritual minorities.”

On the problem of Kashmir — which Trump has beforehand supplied to mediate, although India will not be — the president will urge India and Pakistan to preserve stability, officers stated. But he’s additionally unlikely to criticize Modi’s crackdown on Muslims within the area between India and Pakistan.

The official 12-member U.S. delegation consists of the appearing chief of workers, the nationwide safety adviser, the White Home press secretary, the U.S. ambassador to India, the secretaries of commerce and power, the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and his digital strategist, Dan Scavino.

But others that the White Home stated will probably be on the journey embody Ajit Pai, the chairman of the Federal Communications Fee, Mike Passey, who oversees the India portfolio on the Nationwide Safety Council, and Kash Patel, who labored for Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and is now the president’s counterterrorism adviser.