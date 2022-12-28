For trying to take a selfie, a tourist fell to his death from a train to a cliff in Thailand

A New Zealand tourist fell to his death from a train onto a cliff in Thailand. (TWITTER)

And New Zealand tourist lost his life on Tuesday when he fell from a train to a cliff in the Thai province of Kanchanaburiabout 140 kilometers from Bangkokon a journey that follows the route of the acquaintance death train.

The traveler identified as Patrick Ward45, opened the carriage door to take a selfie when he slipped and fell from 8 meters high while the train was crossing a bridge, according to witnesses told the Police, the newspaper reported Bangkok Post.

Police officers were alerted shortly before noon (local time) that a foreign tourist had died after falling from a train near the krasae caveen el distrito de Sai Yok.

Ward’s fall was caught on video by a tourist who happened to be in the area. In the brief clip the victim is seen falling backwards out of the train.

The traveler identified as Patrick Ward, 45, opened the carriage door to take a selfie when he slipped and fell 8 meters as the train crossed a bridge, witnesses told police. (TWITTER)

Since there was no ladder or other way to descend to the area of ​​the accident, the rescue teams had to create an improvised system of pulleys to descend and remove the body.

The victim was barely breathing broke his right arm and neck in the fall Rescue teams tried to revive him for half an hour, but his efforts were to no avail, local police reported.

The train had slowed down to cross this wooden bridge, about 400 meters in lengthpopular with visitors for taking pictures of the River Kwai, which gave its name to a famous film about the WWII.

The path that connects Thailand and Myanmarpopularly known as the death train, was built between 1940 and 1943 by civilian workers and prisoners of war taken by Japan during the world war and had the objective of supplying troops and weapons to the Japanese during the campaign of Myanmar.

The victim was barely breathing and broke his right arm and neck in the fall. Rescue teams tried to revive him for half an hour, but his efforts were to no avail, local police reported. (TWITTER)

It is estimated that between 180,000 and 250,000 civilians from Southeast Asia and more than 60,000 prisoners of war Allies were subjected to forced labor during construction, of which more than 100,000 died.

The colonel Phuchong Narong-incommander of the police station, revealed that the tourist had come with a group led by a guide from the bridge of the River Egg and that he had got on the train to see the death railwayalso know as thai-burmese railway.

An estimated 180,000 to 250,000 Southeast Asian civilians and more than 60,000 Allied POWs were subjected to forced labor during construction, of whom more than 100,000 died. (TWITTER)

The story of the construction of this railway inspired the 1957 film that won seven Oscars, The bridge over the River Kwai (The Bridge on the River Kwai) , directed by David Lean and starring ALec Guinness y William Holden.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

The Thai Navy confirmed the death of 18 people after the sinking of the warship HTMS Sukhothai

They found six dead and one survivor after the sinking of a Thai Navy ship

The favorite princess of the controversial King Rama X to succeed him on the throne of Thailand suffered a heart problem: she was hospitalized urgently

Who was the perpetrator of the Thailand nursery massacre: he was on the country’s most wanted list