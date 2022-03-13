Forbidden West up for debate, has the PlayStation exclusive lived up to expectations?

A month has passed since the launch of Horizon: Forbidden West, the latest PlayStation blockbuster with which Guerrilla Games once again demonstrates its ability to deliver adventures of great technical, playable and narrative ambition. Or at least that’s what they wanted to look for, have they succeeded? It is time to pass judgment on your final verdict.

Travel by open worlds in video games has never been such a great pleasure as now thanks to the talent and work of different development teams in the industry, including Guerrilla Games that with Horizon: Forbidden West they have managed to create a beautiful, although post-apolitical and dangerous, scenario that is difficult to detach from. It doesn’t catch us by surprise they already knew how to do it in 2017 with its first installment, Horizon: Zero Dawn, where they made it clear that this was an IP to be able to pull for many years.

However, expectations are growing in a sector that is constantly evolving, with industry studies showing almost every month how a world can be made more fun and immersive. In addition, its predecessor had the honor of making the most of its launch console, so the public did not expect less from Guerrilla Games with this second installment. And all this without forgetting its protagonist, Aloy, who in these five years has managed to rise as one of the great heroines of the industry, an icon for an entire generation. Demands, but about a good job to deliver to the public of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 a Forbidden West that seeks to expand everything that made Zero Dawn great, promising an adventure capable of offering outstanding entertainment, moving stories and captivating artistic vision. For the specialized press it has complied, but now it is your turn, the readers of 3DJuegos, to pass judgment and say if Horizon: Forbidden West is a video game that meets your demands.

Horizon: Forbidden West

With Horizon: Forbidden West Guerrilla Games makes the generation jump and begins to take advantage of the technological benefits of PS5 in a video game you want expand on every aspect of the successful formula of the original. He does so by proposing a journey to the Forbidden West, a desolate but beautiful American continent full of new mysteries to solve and places to visit. There is no shortage of new challenges and activities to be carried out, as well as enemies to defeat with an Aloy even more prepared for the dangers of this land of post-apocalyptic science.

YOUR PROMISES

A huge open world full of adventures, cultures and opportunities.



Lush forests, flooded cities and towering mountains: the Forbidden West,



Aloy returns, but with new skills to face new challenges.



Varied and intense combat, with new machines and other enemies to defeat.



An exciting narrative, with a mystery that will change Aloy forever.



Stunning graphics for Guerrilla Games’ first development on PlayStation 5.

THE ALLEGATIONS

Steven Lumpkin, Senior Designer at Guerrilla Games for Horizon: Forbidden West. “We hope that the player will discover a world that feels more alive and believable than ever before. We have added a lot of detail to the routines of its inhabitants, and we hope that players will stop for a moment to observe what is happening around them and experience moments that then hoard.”

Ben McCaw, guerrilla narrative director for Horizon: Forbidden West. In Horizon Forbidden West, we wanted to continue to expand on everything that makes Aloy such an interesting character, while also adding other elements. […] We don’t want to reveal anything to you, but big surprises are coming! We are sure that players will enjoy its story arc

PEOPLE’S COURT

I thought Horizon: Forbidden West would be a worthy sequel that would expand on the scheme of its first installment, but this game does some very special things: Gone are the generic animations for plenty of classic RPG conversations and open worlds. Thousands of lines of dialogue feature unique facial and motion capture for each conversation, without repeating gestures or animations even on the most irrelevant tertiary mission. Many of its secondary missions have a careful and personal playable development, with scenarios and situations dedicated just for that moment. His story is more epic, but less personal; It has good moments and some very accomplished characters thanks to the implementation of a base that is reminiscent of the Mass Effect formula, but I think it was difficult to live up to the external and internal revelations of Zero Dawn. The side quest stories are also somewhat generic, but the world that Guerrilla has created is worth exploring for its careful gameplay and art design. Each cauldron, ancient ruin and longneck is a genuine experience. Each fight against more than 40 machines, a challenge that has been expanded and improved. Guerrilla has climbed a mountain. -RECOMMENDED-

Metacritic

Twinfinite. “Forbidden West is a great sequel to one of PS4’s best exclusives. Its storytelling is once again one of its strengths, with unforgettable characters and good pacing, as its combat expands to make the elimination of machines and humans a most satisfying experience. All of this is wrapped up in a world that feels more alive and meticulously crafted than its predecessor, with visuals and animations that deliver that special PlayStation blockbuster feel.”

Game Informer. “Horizon Forbidden West takes Guerrilla Games to a new level. It does more than outperform its predecessor; it takes Horizon fiction to captivating places and builds a beautiful world where hard work pays off. Above all, it’s an entertaining and enjoyable experience.” complete with jaw-dropping moments and unforgettable fights.”

The Gamer. “Those who play it will have a lot of fun. That’s something a lot of people want to find in a video game, and Forbidden West delivers. And from this point of view it deserves the high scores you’d expect to see. But like Ghost of Tsushima, many of you will be disappointed by the lack of substance and new ideas. In many ways, Horizon: Forbidden West is like its own machines: great, beautiful, but soulless.”