Forced smiles like annexation: how the Argentine who was there before the war and wrote two books sees things in Ukraine

Happy? Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) celebrates with the leaders of the four Ukrainian provinces annexed by Moscow. (Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Pool via Reuters)

In 2017, Ignatius Hutin I traveled around Europe studying, getting to know, seeing in the field what I had studied so many times. After crossing several countries she decided to go to Ukraine. “I wanted to know what that long-forgotten war was like with two self-proclaimed republics that nobody paid attention to but that were somehow de facto independent,” he told Infobae.

He went, he came back, he investigated. She spoke with some and with others. She slept in shelters. He was afraid. From there he wrote A renewed cold war. Ukraine/ Donbass y Ukraine. Chronicle from the frontwhich came out in late 2021.

He is a specialist in Eastern Europe and here he analyzes the situation in Ukraine in the last days.

Vladimir Putin signs the annexation of four Ukrainian regions and the public applauds, that head of Chechnya named Ramzán Kadyrov looks at the ceiling and cries and, however, when the time comes for them to endorse, none of the four Russian representatives from Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson. The one from Zaporizhia he seems nervous, his eyes turn in all directions without knowing where to focus when the announcer introduces him. Then yes, there are photos and smiles that, more than happy, are disturbing. As forced as this annexation.

When Russia de facto incorporated Crimea in 2014, it was able to present the referendum with some legitimacy and insist to this day that there had been no pressure of any kind. It is that no soldier of the Russian Armed Forces formally participated in the seizure of the peninsula, but uniformed men without identification and, in many cases, with their faces covered. They became known then as “little green men”.

According to Moscow, they were locals who they fought against a coup and in favor of returning to Mother Russia. Officially they had no relationship with the Kremlin. In a few days, the uniformed men took over public buildings and the Ukrainian radio and television networks were replaced by Russian media. Soon Crimea declared its independence from the hands of the incognito invaders. On March 16, a referendum without international observers produced more than 96% of votes in favor of the annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

The scenario this time is similar, because the process of occupation followed by a referendum with results exaggeratedly in favor. But there is a key difference and that is that Russia cannot and does not seem to want to hide its involvement: the regions of Donetsk y Luhansk they have been de facto occupied for more than eight years and Zaporizhia and Kherson, partially, since March. The Russian troops do not hide, they do not camouflage, they do not hide, there is no deception. Everyone knows they are there, coordinating a series of referendums with a result as illegitimate as it is obvious and predictable. Moscow now considers these four provinces as part of its country and any Ukrainian attempt to recapture territory will be interpreted as an attack on Russian sovereignty. The 2020 Nuclear Doctrine enables the Kremlin to use nuclear weapons only defensively, as would be the case along that line, with which there are good reasons to fear a major escalation of the war.

There is a certain international consensus that restricts the right of secession that, as such, it has only been recognized as an exercise of the self-determination of the peoples under colonial domination. When in 2008 Serbia brought before the International Court of Justice the declaration of independence of Kosovo, a territory that it still considers part of its country, the judges decided not to address whether there is, outside a colonial context, the right of a part of the population of a state to secede. Nor did they address the self-determination of peoples, a principle recognized in articles 1.2 and 55 of the United Nations Charter and widely used in the context of decolonization for the formation of new States. But outside this context, there are no clear limits to its use.

If the invasion, occupation, persecutions and other facts that make these referendums illegitimate are forgotten, the secessions, like those of the four Ukrainian regions, do not violate any norm of international law. In fact secession is an act completely foreign to international law and it only pertains to the internal law of a State. Even if the original State sanctioned or prohibited the possibility of secession, that would not prevent it from taking place de facto.

Ignatius Hutin in the civilian bunker in Donetsk, Ukraine

In that case, the success or not of the de facto secession depends on recognition by other states. And very few states will recognize the Russian annexation. You can guess: in the best of scenarios for PutinOne can think of Syria and North Korea, which this year recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk; in Venezuela and Nicaragua, which accept as a country the occupied Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia (or Tskhinvali, for Georgia); and perhaps also Belarus, almost an annex of Moscow since the rigged elections of 2020. Not many more could delegitimize Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

There is an extra fundamental factor to take into account if you want to avoid stereotypes: is not the same the annexation of Donetsk and Lugansk than that of Zaporizhia and Kherson. In the latter, the annexation process is rushed and forced, even more so in the context of a war that reached a new critical point at the beginning of the month, when Ukraine began his counteroffensive.

But a good part of the territories of the first two she has been away from kyiv for eight years, almost without intervention of the Ukrainian government in political, social, economic matters, in matters of education, health or transport. For eight years these regions – their borders, their schools, their factories, their trains, their resources, their inhabitants – have been controlled by Russia and those who support it.

People walk towards a monument to the Liberators of Donbass in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine, on January 27, 2022. (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

It’s been almost a decade propaganda reaffirming to the local population over and over again that Ukraine is a Nazi state, that its government is dictatorial, that it attacks and hates the Russians, and that there is no alternative but separation now and forever. Y Ukraine did practically nothing to refute that speech, only repeated accusations of “terrorism” How to convince the citizens of Donetsk and Lugansk that they are still Ukrainians even today, while Putin signs the de facto annexation? The challenge is enormous and will continue beyond the day the war ends.

Road to Lugansk bus terminal there is a street sign with the image of three bear cubs, next to them and in letters with the colors of the Lugansk People’s Republic: “We are coming home”. Probably many locals really believe it, after all they have been recipients of that unique discourse for too long and in truth there will not be too many changes for them: so far Russia already controlled de facto everything that will continue to control de facto from today.

Ukraine It has broad international support, both political and military, and may be able to continue its advance, recover territories and expel Russian soldiers in the framework of a very likely new escalation of the conflict. But without a committed dialogue with the inhabitants of the east, of the Donbass, it will be very difficult to reincorporate them into a society that today knows much more united than before the start of the invasion on February 24.

Elena was 30 years old, tall, blonde, formal and neat. She almost a stereotype of Russian. But no, she was Ukrainian, even though she spoke Russian. She was the first person I met in Donetsk who showed me a clear and unconcealed disgust with the situation. She was also the first one who asked me not to post her real name.

We meet in Lenin Square and head to a cafe partly built on a quay on the Kalmius River. “I am Ukrainian and I love my country. i hate all this”, he said more than once. He resented the constant propaganda against Ukraine and in favor of a “non-existent” country, the quick fixing of downtown Donetsk so no one would remember there was a war on, and the incessant reiteration that Ukraine was nothing but Nazism.

But, above all that, it bothered him that his country did the same: “For Ukraine, in the east we are all terrorists. They say it all day on TV. That in Donetsk we are separatists, terrorists, criminals, that we hate all Ukrainians. The only thing they achieve is to separate families, make enemies. They do not understand that we are prisoners here, that we live in a state of permanent paranoia and control. The elderly are the most supportive of this regime and it is precisely because they associate it with the Soviet Union, with its symbols of heroism and Nazi enemies. But I think about the kids in schools and I’m terrified of what they might be saying to them.”

I pointed out the cultural and political differences between the East and the West and how it had been one of the causes of the war. He answered yes, that those differences existed but had never been a problem. He recalled the Euro 2012, which Ukraine co-organized with Poland. Then the Donbass Arena in Donetsk hosted five matches, including two for the local team. “We were 50,000 people all together singing the anthem, with the flag and cheering on our team. It wasn’t that long ago, and now everyone hates Ukraine? Has no sense. Today all that seems so far away and I can’t sing my own anthem.”

*“Ignacio Hutin (Castelar, 1989) has a master’s degree in International Relations (USAL, 2021), a degree in Journalism (USAL, 2014) and a specialization in Leadership in Humanitarian Emergencies (UNDEF, 2019). He is a specialist in Eastern Europe, post-Soviet Eurasia and the Balkans.

