Foreign donations law approved in Parliament, Congress said- its purpose to save PM Cares fund

new Delhi: The Lok Sabha has unanimously approved the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill 2020, which provides for mandatory Aadhaar number of office bearers for registration of NGOs and a ban on public servants receiving funds from abroad. There is a provision in this that the Central Government can approve to return its FCRA certificate to a non-governmental organization (NGO) or association. The draft bill states that organizations under FCRA should not use more than 20 percent of the total foreign funds for administrative expenses. Earlier it was filed up to 50 percent.

The bill was introduced in the House on Sunday. Speaking on the passing of the bill on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that there is a need to streamline the provisions of the earlier Act by strengthening the compliance mechanism, increasing transparency and accountability. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai assured that this bill is not against any NGO. This amendment does not attack any religion. He said that this amendment bill is necessary for a self-reliant India.

He said, this bill is not to suppress anyone, but to control those who try to suppress the people of the country. Rai said that the law does not violate the rights of any organization. He said that if they follow the law and do not deviate from their purpose then they will not have any problem. He said, We only take action against any organization under the rule only when they do not follow the law.

The minister said that the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) is a national and internal security law and is meant to ensure that foreign funds do not dominate India’s public, political and social discourse. The Minister said that the annual flow of foreign contribution has almost doubled between the years 2010 and 2019, but many recipients of foreign contributions have not used them for the purpose for which they were registered or the said Act. Under he was given prior permission. He said that between 2011 and 2019, the central government had to cancel the certificate of registration of more than 19,000 recipient organizations, including non-governmental organizations. He said that criminal investigation has been started against dozens of non-governmental organizations who were misusing foreign contribution.

Opposing the bill, various political parties including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded its withdrawal. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that the purpose of the bill is to save the PM-Cares fund. Along with this, he also questioned the need to make Aadhaar card mandatory.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi demanded that the bill be sent to the standing committee for consideration. Initiating the debate, Congress leader Anto Antony said that 6,600 NGOs had been canceled in the last three years. He alleged that the government was targeting minorities. Satyapal Malik of BJP told the House that 19,000 organizations were not using foreign funds received for the specific purpose.