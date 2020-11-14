Foreign Ministry expresses strong opposition to Ceasefire Violations by summoning Pakistan High Commission

new Delhi: India on Saturday summoned a senior Pakistani High Commission official and lodged a strong protest over the Line of Control (LoC) violation of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops. Also Read – Pakistan’s death toll in India’s retaliation rose to 11, 16 injured

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that India strongly condemned the Pakistani security forces for 'deliberately targeting' innocent civilians and said that peace was breached and provoked violence by Pakistan firing along the Line of Control during festivals. Is condemnable

The MEA said, "Charge the Affairs" of Pakistan High Commission was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs. Strong protest was lodged before them for the unprovoked violation of the ceasefire of Pakistan. "

India condemns, in strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces. Going highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace & perpetrate violence in J&K through coordinated firing along the length of the LoC: MEA https://t.co/R3pN3wXT6p – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

The Ministry of External Affairs also said that India has ever lodged strong opposition to Pakistan’s continued support in infiltrating terrorists from across the border.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC) at several places between Uri sector and Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday in which 11 people, including five security personnel, were killed.

Indian troops retaliated in which eight Pakistani army soldiers were killed and 12 others were injured. Apart from this, major damage has been done to its infrastructure. Officials and sources gave this information.