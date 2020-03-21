General News

Foreign Office working ‘furiously’ to repatriate 400 Britons stranded in Peru

March 21, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

South American nation closed borders each week in the previous in strive to forestall unfold of coronavirus

  • Coronavirus – latest updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

The Abroad Administrative middle is working “furiously” to manage flights for larger than 400 British travellers stranded in Peru each week after the country launched it was as soon as remaining its borders, leaving vacationers – along with some with scientific stipulations – stranded.

The intervention comes after an avalanche of grievance from marooned travellers on a dream journey to the Andes heritage sight Machu Picchu.

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment