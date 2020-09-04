Foreign Secretary said on Ladakh border dispute – this has never happened in 40 years, this is an unprecedented situation

New Delhi: Amid tensions over Ladakh border dispute with China, Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla has said that this is a situation which has never happened in the last 40 years. He said that this is an unprecedented situation. The Foreign Secretary said, “This is an unprecedented situation. We have never had this kind of situation since 1962. We have lost our soldiers for the first time, which has never happened in the last 40 years. ” Also Read – India-China border dispute will have to be resolved in diplomatic circles: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Speaking on the Indo-China border issue, Harshvardhan Shringla also said that there will be no compromise in regional integrity. He said, “As far as we are concerned, there will be no compromise in our sovereignty and territorial integrity. But, as a responsible nation, we are always ready to talk. Our communication lines are open. ” Also Read – India China Border Dispute: Third meeting of military level today, officials said – India’s position strong

He further said, “Unless there is peace in our border areas, our business cannot run normally. This will affect normal bilateral relations. Also Read – Foreign Ministry’s statement on the recent deadlock in East Ladakh, ‘We have responded to the provocative action of China’