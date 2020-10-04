“Forest Of Secrets 2” Cast Shares Closing Messages Ahead Of Finale

Season two of “Forest of Secrets” (also referred to as “Stranger”) solely has one last episode to go, and the solid members have shared a couple of phrases to say farewell to viewers.

For the brand new season, Cho Seung Woo returned because the lonely prosecutor Hwang Si Mok. As a personality who doesn’t really feel a lot emotion, Hwang Si Mok was a tough position to carry to life, however along with his abilities, Cho Seung Woo was in a position so as to add a wealthy persona to the character. The actor stated, “I’m going to consider it loads, and I’ll miss it. It was an satisfying expertise working with nice workers and solid members, and I really feel proud as a result of I believe we’ve finished properly. Thanks a lot for supporting and watching ‘Forest of Secrets 2’ till now.”

Bae Doona poured her coronary heart into her position as Han Yeo Jin as soon as extra. She stated, “Each time I wrap up a venture, I really feel unhappy. It was the identical once we wrapped up filming ‘Forest of Secrets’ three years in the past and I assumed I used to be sending Han Yeo Jin away perpetually. I used to be so grateful to have the ability to dwell as Han Yeo Jin as soon as extra because of the followers of ‘Forest of Secrets’ who requested for a second season, because of Cho Seung Woo, who opened up the likelihood by citing season 5 on stage on the Baeksang Arts Awards, and due to tvN and the manufacturing workers who carried out season two as a workforce. Each single day I spent as Han Yeo Jin was a joyful day.”

Jeon Hye Jin performed Choi Bit, the primary feminine head of intelligence on the Nationwide Police Company. She was charismatic more often than not, however she was additionally uneasy about her secret being revealed. Jeon Hye Jin’s closing remark was brief and candy, as she stated, “I used to be completely satisfied to be part of this. Thanks everybody who tuned in till the tip. Be wholesome.”

Choi Moo Sung shared about his position as Woo Tae Ha, “It was a brand new kind of character that I used to be taking part in, so I felt pressured about that and contemplated loads about how I ought to play the character.” Choi Moo Sung realistically expressed Woo Tae Ha’s worry of his darkish secrets and techniques being revealed. The actor commented, “I sincerely hope you loved your time [watching the drama].”

Lee Joon Hyuk started, “It was my first time engaged on the identical venture twice.” Lee Joon Hyuk retuned as Website positioning Dong Jae, the crafty prosecutor whose eyes are set on climbing up the social ladder. Regardless of his mischief, he was a personality viewers couldn’t carry themselves to dislike. Lee Joon Hyuk continued, “I believe it’s tough for individuals who’ve shared completely satisfied reminiscences collectively to reunite and create nice reminiscences once more, so I used to be fearful. However I believe we have been in a position to create otherwise good reminiscences. I want to assume that our workforce and the viewers have a novel connection.”

Final however not least, Yoon Se Ah performed Lee Yeon Jae, who turned the brand new head of the Hanjo Group within the second season. Yoon Se Ah acknowledged, “‘Will it actually come true?’ The numerous individuals who waited and made this reunion come true—that itself would have overwhelmed my coronary heart. Now, I go away Yeon Jae in the place she fears and needs to flee from and bid farewell to her as soon as extra. And I think about her smiling fortunately as I please. I’m so grateful to those that liked ‘Forest of Secrets 2.’ ‘Forest of Secrets’! Our workforce! I really love you. All the time be completely satisfied.”

The ultimate episode of the second season of “Forest of Secrets” airs on October 4 at 9 p.m. KST.

