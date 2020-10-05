“Forest Of Secrets 2” Finale Achieves Its Highest Ratings Yet As “Do-it-yourself Love Story” Hits All-Time High

Each KBS 2TV’s “Do-it-yourself Love Story” and tvN’s “Forest of Secrets 2” soared to new heights final evening!

On October 4, the ultimate episode of “Forest of Secrets 2” achieved the drama’s highest viewership rankings to this point. In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the season finale scored a mean nationwide score of 9.4 p.c and a peak of 10.1 p.c, marking a brand new private file for the drama.

KBS’s new drama “Do-it-yourself Love Story” additionally reached an all-time rankings excessive with its sixth episode, which scored common nationwide rankings of twenty-two.9 p.c and 26.5 p.c for its two elements.

Lastly, OCN’s “Lacking: The Different Aspect” loved a rise in viewership, scoring a mean nationwide score of three.5 p.c for the evening.

Are you unhappy to see “Forest of Secrets 2” come to an finish? Share your ideas with us under!

