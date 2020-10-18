“Forest Of Secrets 2” PD Dishes On Possibility Of Season 3, Bae Doona And Cho Seung Woo’s Chemistry, And More

After the latest conclusion of the second season of tvN’s “Forest of Secrets,” “Forest of Secrets 2” producing director (PD) Park Hyun Suk sat down for an interview to speak about his expertise filming the hit drama!

“Forest of Secrets” (often known as “Stranger”) is a drama about an impassive prosecutor (performed by Cho Seung Woo) and a warm-hearted police officer (performed by Bae Doona) who be a part of forces to uncover corruption and clear up hidden mysteries.

Whereas the primary season—which aired in 2017—was directed by Ahn Gil Mo, PD Park Hyun Suk took over for the highly-anticipated second season this yr. The director remarked, “Regardless of my shortcomings, I feel that I used to be in a position to easily join Season 1 and Season 2, so I’m a bit relieved. I’m endlessly grateful to the viewers who loved the drama and accepted its sincerity.”

Early on in its run, “Forest of Secret 2” obtained blended reactions from viewers, with some praising the variations from Season 1 and others expressing disappointment on the modifications within the drama.

“I personally was a fan of Season 1 of ‘Forest of Secrets,’ so I anticipated that sort of [mixed response],” revealed Park Hyun Suk. “I did put aside my very own particular person directing fashion from the very starting, however I feel that I used to be nonetheless missing in some ways.”

“I really wished [Season 2] to be extra like Season 1, and I used to be regretful that they may not be extra alike as a result of time had handed and issues had modified,” he continued. “The author additionally had new points and completely different material in thoughts whereas engaged on Season 2, so I feel these sorts of modifications have been very pure. The message of the story was already totally fashioned within the script by the author, so my purpose as a director was merely to painting that message unmarred.”

Park Hyun Suk additionally humbly gave the solid of “Forest of Secrets 2” all of the credit score for the drama’s recognition—notably stars Bae Doona and Cho Seung Woo, whose performing he couldn’t appear to reward sufficient.

“In my view, ‘Forest of Secrets’ is the drama that it’s due to Cho Seung Woo and Bae Doona,” stated the PD. “I consider it as a drama that these two actors constructed.”

He continued, “From their capability to grasp the script to their performing abilities, the way in which they create chemistry with their performing companions and their thoughtful method—they’re actors that shock you in each means. I feel it could be correct to say that I used to be in awe of Cho Seung Woo’s and Bae Doona’s performing throughout every second of filming.”

The director went on to recall, “Whereas enhancing their scenes, I might uncover new particulars every time I rewatched their performing. Specifically, I felt just like the scenes that pit the the 2 collectively managed to specific the deepest depths of the script, in a means that we hadn’t even imagined pre-production. I used to be completely happy to have the ability to work along with them.”

Park Hyun Suk additionally spoke fondly about his expertise working with the solid on set.

“Watching our solid act earlier than my eyes was a really wonderful expertise,” he shared. “The solid actually made the characters vivid and introduced them to life, and the teamwork between the actors was unparalleled. As a result of they’re all people who find themselves so exceptionally proficient at performing, I used to be always stunned on set throughout filming.”

He added, “Filming went easily. It was a shoot during which all I needed to do was arrange a spot during which the actors might act comfortably. I feel the solid’s performing performs the most important position in making ‘Forest of Secrets’ ‘Forest of Secrets.’ I’d wish to thank the actors for filling the drama with their spectacular performing.”

When requested to call his favourite new character from Season 2, Park Hyun Suk replied, “If I had to decide on only one, it’d be Choi Bit. Not simply because the character is cool, however as a result of actress Jeon Hye Jin agreed to take the position though she was very fearful that the character’s picture overlapped quite a bit together with her earlier roles.”

Following the conclusion of “Forest of Secrets 2,” the drama’s producers revealed that they’re at present discussing the potential of returning for a 3rd season—and the second season’s open ending has viewers desperately hoping for extra.

“We don’t know but whether or not a 3rd season can be produced,” stated Park Hyun Suk. “However to cite Cho Seung Woo, who stated that even Season 2 wouldn’t have been doable with out the followers: if we do return with Season 3, it could all be due to the followers’ love and help.”

“Of course, if the drama does find yourself getting a Season 3,” he humbly remarked, “I feel that there can be higher selections [for director] than me.”

Nonetheless, he added, “As a fan of ‘Forest of Secrets,’ I’d be honored if I obtained a suggestion to direct.”

Would you wish to see “Forest of Secrets” return for a 3rd season? Share your ideas within the feedback beneath!

