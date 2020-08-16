“Forest Of Secrets 2” Premieres To 2nd-Highest Ratings Of Any tvN Weekend Drama In History

The second season of “Forest of Secrets” is off to a formidable begin!

On August 15, tvN aired the primary episode of “Forest of Secrets 2,” the second season of the favored thriller drama starring Cho Seung Woo and Bae Doona.

“Forest of Secrets 2” beat the primary season proper out of the gate: in keeping with Nielsen Korea, the premiere scored a median nationwide ranking of seven.6 % and a peak of 8.9 %, surpassing the best rankings achieved by the drama’s first season through the entirety of its run.

Moreover, the premiere of “Forest of Secrets 2” achieved the second-highest rankings of any Saturday-Sunday drama in tvN historical past, bested solely by the 2018 hit “Mr. Sunshine” (which premiered to a median nationwide ranking of 8.9 %).

“Forest of Secrets 2” additionally took first place in its time slot throughout all channels—together with public broadcast networks—among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a median nationwide ranking of 4.6 % and a peak of 5.5 %.

In the meantime, KBS 2TV’s weekend drama “As soon as Once more” remained common with viewers, scoring common nationwide rankings of 26.9 % and 31.Four % for its two components.

JTBC’s “Sleek Pals” rose to a median nationwide ranking of 4.5 %, whereas OCN’s “Prepare” scored a median ranking of 1.2 % for the night time.

