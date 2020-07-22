Forest Whitaker, Eva Longoria to Produce Drama ‘Chicano’ at ABC

ABC is creating a drama sequence with each Eva Longoria and Forest Whitaker connected as govt producers.

Titled “Chicano,” the sequence is impressed by the novel of the identical identify Richard Vasquez. It tells the multi-generational story of the Sandovals, a Mexican-American household that immigrates to Los Angeles in pursuit of the American Dream. It follows the struggles and triumphs of the Sandovals from 1920 by current and explores the query of what it means to be American.

ABC has given the mission a script plus further improvement materials order with a penalty connected. Natalie Chaidez will write and govt produce. Longoria and Ben Spector will govt produce through UnbeliEVAble Leisure, whereas Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi will govt produce through Vital Productions. Doug Pray will even govt produce. 20th Century Fox Tv, the place Chaidez is beneath an general deal, will produce.

“’Chicano’ is simply the primary of many tasks that we anticipate from Eva and Ben as we glance to ramp up our slate of Latinx programming,” stated ABC Leisure president Karey Burke. “As a part of our studio household, they’re beneficial companions in serving to us increase our dedication to compelling tales for underrepresented communities. With Forest, Nina, Natalie and Doug additionally at the helm of this mission, we all know now we have the proper powerhouse group to deliver this Mexican-American household’s story to life and domesticate the subsequent technology of Latinx storytelling.”

Chaidez’s previous credit together with working as an govt producer and showrunner on reveals like “Queen of the South,” “12 Monkeys,” and “Hunters.” Her different credit embrace “The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Heroes,” and “In Plain Sight.” She and her writing parter, Dr. Kwynn Perry, are at present writing characteristic tasks for Lionsgate and Vital Productions.

Pray’s previous credit embrace “The Defiant Ones” and “Residence.” His work with Sylvia Vasquez, daughter of Richard Vasquez, led to the event of this sequence.

Longoria has an extended historical past with ABC going again to her time on the community’s hit drama “Determined Housewives.” She and Spector most not too long ago govt produced the ABC drama sequence “Grand Resort,” which ended after one season on ABC final summer time. The corporate’s different credit embrace “La Guerra” and “Reversing Roe.”

Vital Productions’ previous credit embrace the critically-acclaimed movies like “Fruitvale Station,” “Dope,” “Songs My Brother Taught Me,” and “Sorry to Trouble You.”