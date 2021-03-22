Forest Whitaker Joins Tom Hardy in Netflix Crime Film ‘Havoc’

Forest Whitaker has joined Tom Hardy in the upcoming Netflix crime drama movie “Havoc,” Selection has discovered.

The movie hails from author, director, and producer Gareth Evans, the primary beneath a brand new unique multi-year deal to supply and direct movies for the streamer.

In “Havoc,” after a drug deal gone mistaken, a bruised detective should struggle his method by a prison underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, whereas unraveling a deep internet of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his total metropolis. Hardy’s casting was reported in February.

Whitaker gained the Academy Award and Golden Globe for finest actor for his portrayal of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in “The Final King of Scotland.” He has turned in tour de power performances in plenty of different movies, together with however not restricted to “Ghost Canine: The Method of the Samurai,” “The Butler,” “Black Panther,” “Platoon,” “Chicken,” and “The Nice Debaters.” He at the moment stars in the Epix sequence “Godfather of Harlem” as legendary gangster Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson. The second season of the present will debut in April.

Evans is producing “Havoc” beneath his One Extra One Productions banner. Ed Talfan of Severn Display will even produce, as will Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Movies. Hardy will produce in addition to starring.

Evans is finest identified for writing and directing the motion spectaculars “The Raid: Redemption” and its sequel. He most just lately co-created the Sky-AMC sequence “Gangs of London,” which was renewed for a second season final yr.