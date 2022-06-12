Forget flying by plane and take command of the airport in this interesting simulator: trailer and details

AirportSim will put us in charge of all the stages of flight preparation with real licensed machinery.

Los aviation fans can be quite satisfied with the exponents in simulation that you can find in video games, works like Microsoft Flight Simulator have allowed us to travel around the world from the comfort of our home, and have done so with a fidelity and realism that continues to amaze.

But what happens on the ground so that the planes can carry out their flights with total peace of mind? AirportSim is a plane assistance simulator at real airports around the world where we will take care of all the stages of preparing the plane for the flight, in addition to its passengers, and we will do it with real licensed machinery that is present in the largest airports in the world.

AirportSim has been presented at the Future Games Show 2022 for PC through Steam and Xbox Series X | S and will allow us to put ourselves in the shoes of an airport ground handling worker. “Realistic graphics, accurate airport models and real weather conditions will make you feel like you’re on a real airport runway,” he says. MK STUDIOS in the game description.

It will arrive on PC and Xbox Series during the second quarter of 2023“Receiving passengers, unloading luggage, supplying fuel to aircraft, pushing planes from parking stands are just some of the tasks that await you,” explains the study, which promises many game modes. and challenges that will test our skill, speed and precision. The game will feature faithfully reproduced real airports and licensed vehicles made from the manufacturers’ documentation. There is no concrete release date yet, although AirportSim is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

