Forget Inception, Ex-Baseball Player Jose Canseco Is Teaching Seminars On Dream Control

If the phrase Inception ever comes up in a dialog, there’s probability that the talk about whether or not the ending was a dream or not is the very first thing that comes up. At the least, that’s for those who’re not at the moment engaged in dialog with ex-baseball participant Jose Canseco. When you point out Christopher Nolan’s 2010 masterpiece in his presence, you’re most likely going to get a gross sales pitch, as the person is now making an attempt to show seminars on dream management. Cue the Edith Piaf, of us.