Forgotten owners of the Queen Vic in EastEnders – including Ian Beale and Janine Butcher

Having your title above the door of a cleaning soap pub is a privilege that locations you at the coronary heart of the neighborhood, guaranteeing most display screen time and high-profile storylines.

EastEnders‘ Queen Victoria is one of the most iconic boozers in TV historical past that has seen a string of legendary landlords and women in cost – suppose Den and Angie Watts, Kat and Alfie Moon and the mighty Peggy Mitchell.

As present owners Mick and Linda Carter put together to promote up and transfer on, our ideas inevitably flip to who will take over, however what about the much less memorable tenures as bar bosses? Who’re the forgotten kings and queens of the Vic? And why didn’t they go the distance? Permit RadioTimes.com to jog the reminiscence…

Eddie Royle

The previous police officer fancied a profession change and purchased the boozer from Frank Butcher in 1990, however his previous as the Previous Invoice made the locals suspicious of their new landlord. Comprehensible as most of the Vic’s clients are criminals. Good man Eddie wasn’t the most fun character which might be why you’re struggling to recollect him, and his most memorable storyline was his exit – Mr Royle was murdered simply over a 12 months after he joined the present sparking a whodunnit that finally led to nasty Nick Cotton, who stabbed him when the ex-cop caught him making an attempt a theft.

Dan Sullivan

You may recall hunky alpha male Dan was the man who seduced mum and daughter Carol and Bianca Jackson in the late 1990s, however he additionally briefly owned the Vic. Sneakily snapping up Grant Mitchell’s shares for a fiver when he left in 1999 made Dan co-owner with Peggy and Frank, however Phil quickly stepped in with a plan to reclaim the household enterprise. Difficult his nemesis to a card recreation to win again the shares paid off, and Dan bought his £5 refunded.

Steve Owen

One other rival exhausting man who muscled in on the Vic’s possession simply to spite Phil was easy operator Steve, who was revealed as Sharon’s sleeping enterprise accomplice when she purchased the pub again off debt-ridden Peggy in 2001 after six years away from Walford. Mr Owen was proprietor in title solely, by no means getting the likelihood to host a Spandau Ballet theme night time sadly, and needed to promote his stake again to the Mitchells to boost the ransom when spouse Mel was kidnapped by Dan Sullivan – him once more – as revenge for Phil swindling him out of being joint landlord in the aforementioned card recreation. Some persons are simply dangerous losers…

Ian Beale

Again in 2005 when Soiled Den died for actual and was buried beneath the barrel retailer by merry widow Chrissie Watts who put him there, entrepreneur Ian was the proud proprietor of the Queen Vic… for about two minutes. Panicking Chrissie deliberate to flee when Den’s physique was dug up and impulsively offered the pub to Ian to make sure a fast getaway, however as soon as Mrs Watts was apprehended the paperwork Mr Beale had taken his biro to was deemed invalid, as she admitted to faking Den’s signature on the switch of the enterprise after she’d bumped him off. Good strive, Ian.

Janine Butcher

Technically, the Butcher dangerous woman additionally held the keys to the historic hostelry, if just for a pair of hours, in 2009. In a throwback to the Soiled Den saga, Janine and fiancee Archie Mitchell blackmailed Ian to promote them the mortgage he’d promised Phil to safe the Vic to pay for his sister Sam’s bail for her half in Den’s dying. Hoping to rub Phil and Peggy’s faces in it, Janine bought a nasty shock when Archie double crossed her and threw her out, having rumbled her scheme with lover Ryan Malloy to fleece him financially as soon as they tied the knot. Archie was bludgeoned to dying by Stacey Slater wielding the Queen Vic bust later that night time, in order that’s karma for you.

