Formation of ‘Welfare Board’ for eunuchs for the first time in UP, know what is the motive of Yogi Government

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to set up a 'Kinnar Welfare Board' as part of a major decision and as the name itself suggests, it will work for the interest of the transgender (Kinnar) community. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has demanded a detailed proposal from the Social Welfare Department in this matter.

According to official sources, the purpose of creating this board is to provide appropriate benefits to people associated with the Kinnar community in the areas of education, employment, housing and health. The Kinnar society has been demanding land for a long time for its people to be buried separately.

Interestingly, even though many of them follow Hinduism, their bodies are not cremated but buried and that too in the darkness of the night, in which the common people are not allowed to participate. is.