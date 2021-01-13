Former 4Minute Member Heo Gayoon Moves To New Agency

Heo Gayoon has signed on with Administration Redwoods!

On January 12, a supply from the company shared, “Heo Gayoon, who portrays feelings vividly, is an actress with potential for limitless progress. We promise to help Heo Gayoon in order that she will proceed her profession of distinctive performing.”

Heo Gayoon made her debut in 2009 as the principle vocalist of 4Minute, and she or he started her profession as an actress via MBC’s 2012 drama “Gentle and Shadow.” Afterwards, she starred in tvN’s 2015 drama “Let’s Eat 2,” and she or he made her movie debut with “Daddy You, Daughter Me.” In 2020, she signed with Yuleum Leisure and starred within the movie “Search Out” because the function of the genius hacker Nu Ri, proving her potential as an actress.

Administration Redwoods is an organization that focuses on managing actors, and it was established by Deep Rooted Timber, the corporate that produced the drama “Six Flying Dragons” and the movie “Woojoo’s Christmas.” The corporate additionally manages actors together with Kim Jung Eun, Kim Search engine optimisation Ra, Park Min Ji, Lee Shi Hoon, Search engine optimisation Younger, Choi Ji Ho, Jo Dong Hyuk, Ahn Mi Na, and extra.

