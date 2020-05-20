Former 4Minute Member Kwon So Hyun Signs With New Agency

Former 4Minute member Kwon So Hyun has joined a brand new company!

On Could 20, Administration Allum introduced they’ve signed an unique contract with Kwon So Hyun and launched her new profile images.

The company shared, “We’re happy to have Kwon So Hyun as our latest member of the family. Henceforth, we’ll present each bodily and psychological help for her. Please give quite a lot of consideration to the long run actions of Kwon So Hyun, who will greet you in additional various methods.”

Administration Allum is residence to many actors together with Jung Kyung Ho, Go Kyu Pil, and Yeon Tune Ha.

Kwon So Hyun formally debuted in 2009 as a member of 4Minute, however she additionally performed little one roles in varied dramas comparable to “Lovers in Paris” and “Jang Gil San.” After 4Minute disbanded in 2016, she turned again to appearing and appeared in films and dramas comparable to “Birthday” and “Mr. Momentary.”

Take a look at Kwon So Hyun in her newest drama “Mr. Momentary”:

