Former 90 Day Fiancé Star Saved A Drunk Man From Drowning In Wild Video

SENSITIVE MATERIAL! MAY BE HARD TO WATCH!…READ WHOLE CAPTION…???????????? My husband was watching a man who was past intoxicated, who was together with his “associates” who simply stood there and watched! The person went into the water and about drowned! As you possibly can see, Alex is dragging out his unconscious physique whereas his “associates” did nothing! We are supposed to be in a spot in time for a motive! Alex and his pal Sean have been meant to be at this seashore, at this actual time as a result of if not, who is aware of what might have occurred! My husband saved a mans life at present! And I couldn’t be extra proud, but not shocked on the identical time! In the meantime you possibly can see this guys “associates” standing there after which strolling away! NOT ONE OF THEM went within the ambulance with him both! It goes to indicate you might suppose your pals are your pals, however God forbid one thing dangerous occurs, would then assist you or simply stand there and watch you fall?! At all times belief your intuition!Please share this for consciousness and KNOW YOUR LIMITS! THANK YOU @apache_6pac for recording this!! ????: @apache_6pac