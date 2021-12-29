Former Activision Blizzard Employee Reveals Sexist Comments From Former Blizzard Veteran

And it has brought to light a Discord server called “The Right Wing of Gaming” where several colleagues participated.

Activision Blizzard does not leave the center of the controversy. His toxic work environment, of which its CEO was fully aware, has led to a major earthquake in the company. After this, the employee who started the whole movement against the company, Jessica González, left her job to prioritize her well-being. But, far from abandoning the fight, he has now revealed the comments of a worker who, although he no longer works at Activision Blizzard, has been over 23 years in different projects.

Geoff Frazier no longer works at Activision BlizzardGeoff Frazier, the employee accused of reprehensible comments by González, has been participating in a Discord server where he wrote sexist messages with other colleagues. González denounces all this on Twitter, as he has done so far, and shares some of the comments that are read on this server called “The Right Wing of Gaming“.

Here, you can read messages in which Frazier, using the nickname ‘Nebu’, has published opinions around the appearance of various co-workers, as well as insults towards González. Frazier’s LinkedIn profile indicates that no longer works with Activision Blizzard, which adds to the suspicions of several users that he has been fired by the same company.

Activision Blizzard no longer uses the trick of hiding problems under the rug, as the set of controversies They have led to hundreds of employees demanding the resignation of Bobby Kotick. In addition, each new negative news for the company has a direct impact on its Economic performance, and that is why its market value has plummeted during the month of November.

