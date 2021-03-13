Former Allies Lee Joo Young And Lee Seo Jin + Kim Young Chul And Moon Jung Hee Turn Against Each Other In “Occasions”

Former allies have became enemies on OCN’s “Occasions”!

“Occasions” is a time-warp drama about two folks residing in numerous instances who’re linked via a mysterious telephone name. Lee Joo Young stars as Seo Jung In, the daughter of President Seo Gi Tae (Kim Young Chul) in 2020, and Lee Seo Jin stars as Lee Jin Woo, a reporter residing in 2015. Seo Jung In commissions Lee Jin Woo to forestall the loss of life of her father, however their interference within the timeline causes unexpected penalties.

Spoilers

After Lee Jin Woo suspected Seo Gi Tae of being behind the loss of life of his youthful brother, Lee Geun Woo (Ha Jun), his partnership with Seo Jung In started to break down. Lee Jin Woo discovered that his brother had died due to the proof he had collected of JC Communications’ unlawful slush fund, together with a voice recording of Seo Gi Tae threatening Lee Geun Woo and an entry within the nameless slush fund ledger studying “Okay,” which is likely to be referring to Seo Gi Tae.

In his anger, Lee Jin Woo aimed a gun at Seo Gi Tae’s head and Seo Jung In needed to desperately persuade him to cease in an effort to save each her father and her time-warp companion. She satisfied him that Kim Young Joo (Moon Jung Hee), who had tried to have Seo Gi Tae assassinated, in addition to Baek Kyu Min (Music Young Chang) and Nam Sung Bum (Yoo Sung Joo) had been all implicated within the unlawful slush fund ledger and had been additionally robust suspects in Lee Geun Woo’s loss of life. Lee Jin Woo put down his gun and determined to pursue one other avenue of revenge. In a twist ending, he appeared earlier than Seo Jung In in 2020 as a robust presidential candidate within the election.

The brand new stills spotlight the strain between Lee Jin Woo and Seo Jung In, who’ve met in individual for the primary time however in less-than-ideal circumstances. Seo Jung In sought out Lee Jin Woo at his marketing campaign workplace to study the reality about what had occurred within the 5 years between their telephone name and now, however Lee Jin Woo palms her a mysterious ledger in response. Though Seo Jung In is disbelieving of no matter she finds in there, he responds with a chilly and unsympathetic look.

The manufacturing workers acknowledged, “Cracks will begin to kind within the excellent father-daughter relationship between Seo Gi Tae and Seo Jung In. Please look ahead to what ‘truths’ Lee Jin Woo delivered to Seo Jung In, and the way the reality behind what occurred 5 years in the past will have an effect on the father-daughter relationship.”

“Occasions” additionally revealed stills of Kim Young Chul (Seo Gi Tae) and Moon Jung Hee (Kim Young Joo) in their very own tense confrontation. In 2020, Seo Gi Tae is the present South Korean president, and finds himself locked in a fierce battle between Baek Kyu Min, the previous president, and Lee Jin Woo and Kim Young Joo, new presidential candidates.

In the stills, Kim Young Joo kneels earlier than Seo Gi Tae in his workplace. She had been his closest confidante, however when Seo Gi Tae discovered that she had been colluding together with his opponent, Baek Kyu Min, and had tried to have him assassinated a number of instances, he grew to become livid along with her. Now he holds her complete political future in his palms.

The manufacturing workers acknowledged, “The relationships of all of the forged have modified 180 levels. From March 13, the political thriller will begin in earnest. Please look ahead to the fierce battle between politicians who’re preventing for the best to energy.”

This episode of “Occasions” airs on March 13 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “Occasions” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)