Former AOA Member Choa Confirmed To Return With “To All The Guys Who Loved Me” OST

Choa has lent her voice for the soundtrack of KBS 2TV’s “To All the Guys Who Loved Me”!

On August 7, the drama’s OST manufacturing firm confirmed that Choa’s music “I’m Proper Right here” (literal translation) will likely be launched by on-line music streaming websites on August 11 at 6 p.m. KST.

“I’m Proper Right here” was first revealed through the August three broadcast whereas Park Do Gyeom (Search engine optimization Ji Hoon) was gazing affectionately at Search engine optimization Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum). Many viewers watching on the time speculated that the singer was Choa.

Moreover, SPOTV Information lately reported that Choa is making ready to make her official return to the leisure business. After leaving AOA in June 2017, Choa stopped her actions within the business with out asserting any particular plans for the longer term. It was revealed in 2019 that Choa had additionally left FNC Leisure.

Choa has reportedly met up with leisure representatives to debate signing with businesses so as to make her return as a solo artist, however no official assertion concerning this has been launched but.

Hearken to a preview of Choa’s music for “To All the Guys Who Loved Me”!

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the newest episode on Viki under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews