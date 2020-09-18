Former AOA Member Choa Shares Update In 1st Instagram Post In Over A Year

Choa has returned to Instagram with a welcome replace!

The singer has been away from social media for some time, and followers are thrilled to see her again. The earlier most up-to-date put up on Choa’s account is dated March 2019, when Choa posted to thank everybody for his or her birthday needs, and her earlier put up earlier than that was for her birthday the yr prior.

On September 18, Choa posted on Instagram to say:

Hi there. That is Choa.

Have you ever been effectively?

I really feel a bit awkward since I’m posting on Instagram for the primary time in years.

Due to the individuals who’ve been worrying about me throughout that point,

I’ve been taking excellent care of my well being,

and I’ve been feeling actually grateful

for the individuals who proceed to assist me.

Lately, I filmed a YouTube video

in an effort to step by step present good sides of myself.

I’m importing my first video tomorrow,

and I hope you’ll look upon it effectively, although it’s not excellent.

Please hold your energy up throughout this tough time and deal with your well being.

Thanks!

Choa debuted with AOA in 2012 and departed from the group in 2017, sharing about coping with psychological well being points. She left FNC Leisure in 2019 after her contract expired, and it was introduced final month that Choa has joined the brand new company Nice M Leisure.

Since leaving AOA and FNC, Choa has been on an unofficial hiatus from the trade, however she started her new begin by releasing an OST final month for the drama “To All of the Guys Who Cherished Me.”

Supply (1)