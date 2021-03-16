Former AOA Member Choa Talks About How She Changed After Resuming Entertainment Activities

Former AOA Member Choa participated in a pictorial and interview with The Large Problem Korea, which is {a magazine} offered on-line and at subway stations to assist homeless individuals turn out to be self-sufficient.

The singer posed in each informal and formal apparel and particularly acquired reward from the employees members for pulling off a charismatic picture in a black swimsuit.

Within the interview after the photograph shoot, Choa described how she modified after returning to her actions following the tip of an extended hiatus. She stated, “Earlier than, I actually wished to do nicely in my career. Each a part of me was fully aligned with it.” Then she added, “[Now], I’ll keep the steadiness between being a celeb and being a person.”

By her company Nice M Entertainment, Choa stated, “I’ve at all times been on this journal, so I used to be the one who urged collaborating in it. I’ll proceed to concentrate to charitable work sooner or later.”

A supply from her label added, “After showing in tvN’s ‘On and Off,’ she acquired many presents to be in commercials and selection reveals. Please sit up for her varied actions sooner or later.”

Choa debuted with AOA in 2012 and departed from the group in 2017. She left FNC Entertainment in 2019 after her contract expired and joined Nice M Entertainment in August 2020. Since leaving AOA and FNC, Choa has been on an unofficial hiatus from the trade, however she started her new begin by releasing an OST for the drama “To All of the Guys Who Beloved Me.”

