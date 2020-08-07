Former AOA Member Mina Clarifies Worrying Post And Opens Up About Relationship With AOA Members

Warning: dialogue of suicide and self-harm.

Former AOA member Mina has posted on her Instagram account to share her ideas.

In July, Mina wrote a sequence of posts with particulars about being bullied by her former member Jimin for a number of years, and Jimin left the group after this was revealed. On August 5, Mina shared an replace together with her followers by means of an Instagram broadcast and stated she was doing effectively.

On August 6, Mina uploaded a graphic picture of her wrist on her Instagram and wrote the next publish:

I’ll simply say all the pieces. However earlier than that, to my followers and the general public, don’t fear. I did a photograph shoot, which I actually take pleasure in, and this picture is what occurred after I lately exchanged KakaoTalk messages with an FNC worker. I talked to the worker about [Jimin’s] assertion, telling them, “What does she imply she apologized? She shouldn’t lie.” They advised me they’d test, and some time later they stated that’s what it appeared prefer to them. Somebody who got here to apologize opens their eyes like that, seems to be for a knife, speaks like that, says they don’t bear in mind, and appears me straight within the eye? If she will be able to’t bear in mind, how can I obtain an apology? I quit. Anyway, the FNC worker’s message was so outrageous that I tried suicide once more, and my supervisor from my present company rapidly rushed right here and took me to a college hospital. I lower [my wrist] so many instances that my nerves are all broken and the anaesthetic doesn’t work, so I needed to undergo all the ache of the stitches. The docs injected painkillers for me. I really feel responsible for giving the docs such a tough time. I don’t know what she sees in me, however my ex-manager unni stayed by my facet the entire time. And on the finish of [Jimin’s] assertion, I don’t know who advised her to do that, however it stated, “Mina-e-gae” (“To Mina” misspelled in Korean; “gae” means canine) at first and was edited to “Mina-e-ge” (appropriate spelling of “To Mina”). Why did she apologize to my canine? I heard she was halting her actions within the leisure trade, however does that imply she’ll be again when issues get quiet? I received’t see that occur. I used to be in a lot extra ache for 11 years. She nonetheless has her Instagram account and YouTube channel.. Why am I saying this when I’ve them too? Not less than I by no means lied to her. She’ll by no means perceive the ache I went by means of. I’ve a transparent conscience. She even wrote “Fiction” and took it down as a result of her supervisor advised her to, and he or she sleeps effectively utilizing capsules. On the finish, once I advised FNC that I used to be struggling due to her, they obtained me a psychiatrist, so I believed they have been actually pondering of me. However that psychiatrist advised me different individuals’s tales. Isn’t it unlawful for psychiatrists to speak to me about what one other particular person went by means of? It makes me assume that they may have advised another person about my story. I’ve by no means complained as soon as about my trainee debt or my fee. After I was advised to say a phrase, that’s all I did. Somebody who really made requests talked a couple of solo profession. Mother and father coming in and telling [the company] to let their daughter do a sure exercise? My dad and mom solely got here at first after they needed to, they usually by no means got here after that. My dad and mom and I, not like different individuals, by no means stated a phrase of criticism. I fell numerous instances and nonetheless do to this present day, however I’ll get higher. I’m going to persistently get higher and attempt to reside on whereas solely trying ahead, and I’m attempting now. However FNC and [Jimin], was it so arduous to say a honest phrase of apology? I used to not assume a lot and was shiny and optimistic. I didn’t should take capsules for despair or insomnia and didn’t have social phobia or social nervousness. I used to sleep 15 hours a day, however now I get up after an hour of sleep. Is everybody doing effectively? I’m certain that in an enormous firm, you wouldn’t care about one particular person like me. When you did care, you’d have contacted me no less than as soon as. I’m scared that you just’ll be pondering of me as a loopy psycho. It’s already too late for a honest apology. Please take into consideration and care about every trainee, singer, actor, and sunbaenim and deal with them so nobody seems like me once more. After I say that I can’t renew the contract due to a sure particular person, ask me what’s taking place and the way a lot I’m struggling, as a substitute of speaking concerning the damages for breach of contract due to the following scheduled occasions and ads. President, once you stated that the deposit for the contract renewal “isn’t given to you primarily based on your psychological ache,” you have been proper. That’s appropriate, and that’s why I’ve already given you the fee, however I’m nonetheless truthfully having a tough time. However there are lots of people who’re supporting me, and the individuals at my present company consider me as an individual first, and that helps me lots. Somebody on YouTube noticed my wrist and stated one thing like, “It looks as if Mina wants consideration. She’s eager to obtain consideration,” and from a 3rd social gathering’s standpoint that’s definitely what it could actually appear to be. How unusual should I appear? However I’ve solely spoken a couple of small portion of the entire. The rationale I talked to the world about one thing I hadn’t been in a position to correctly inform my closest pal of 11 years or my household, even now, shouldn’t be as a result of I needed consideration. It’s true that I’m an attention-seeker, however in search of consideration by means of this incident? No. I’ll let you know one thing. If I needed consideration, I might have stopped at saying I needed to die and harming myself. However I actually tried to take my very own life a number of instances. I shouldn’t assume this manner, however I used to be struggling a lot and needed to die a lot that I felt resentful of the individuals who got here to avoid wasting me. My household says they’re scared. They cry once I’m taken to the hospital, handed out with blood throughout and my wrist open. What did my household do fallacious.. I’m so annoyed and offended that I can’t sleep, and I ponder why I’m nonetheless a sufferer, who I ought to inform all of this to, and who I must be asking for a compensation for my damaged self. I hope there received’t be anybody like me sooner or later.

Followers expressed their concern for Mina after the publish was uploaded, and her present company Woori Actors reassured followers saying, “Mina is in good well being at the moment. She’s resting at dwelling after being discharged from the hospital.”

Later within the day, she shared one other Instagram publish to make clear her earlier publish and reply questions she obtained.

The publish reads as follows:

I didn’t try suicide proper now. It was one thing I did round a month in the past after speaking to an FNC worker. And there have been many individuals asking me by means of DMs (direct messages) about why I unfollowed the members, cursing at me, or telling me to clarify one thing, and I’ll discuss that as a result of I don’t assume I’ve performed something to should be cursed at.. First, everybody is aware of concerning the incident with Shin Ji Min unni so that you most likely perceive that. Finest pal Kim didn’t bat a watch when Shin unni spoke unwell of Kim herself. I used to think about Kim as pal, however I wasn’t in a position to get nearer to her as a result of she was Shin’s greatest pal. I obtained frightened about her and gave her honest recommendation and actually frightened about her. In fact, all the members knew that I used to be having a tough time due to Shin unni, and once we spoke collectively on the finish, Kim stated she didn’t care what occurs and simply didn’t like the present scenario. From my standpoint, she was a bystander, and what she stated disenchanted me. After they all got here with Shin Ji Min unni to present the apology that didn’t even appear to be an apology, the opposite youthful “Kim” requested, “What was reminiscence you had?” She’s younger, so even when she nagged, I let her do it. I do know she’s younger, however I totally couldn’t perceive why she stated that. Cursing about that unni in entrance of me and getting on her good facet behind me, that is perhaps what social life is, however as somebody who’s not good with my social life, she didn’t appear honest, and I couldn’t perceive her. And Search engine marketing unni did sincerely care about me and take into consideration me, however nobody stepped ahead in entrance of Shin Ji Min unni. Identical-aged Shin no less than advised unni, “Why can’t you bear in mind? Even I do know it and everybody is aware of it.” She additionally advised me to obtain a correct apology, however how can I when the apology isn’t correct? In my eyes, sure, somebody used the phrase “bystander,” the Kims, particularly the very best pal, have been bystanders from my standpoint, so I unfollowed her first. Later, I needed to erase my recollections of AOA, so I unfollowed all of them. I’m not asking you to grasp my reasoning or to cease sending me DMs, however I simply needed to truthfully discuss my stance and my ideas.

If you need to speak to somebody, please don’t hesitate to hunt assist and attain out. Click on right here for a listing of worldwide hotlines you can name, and in case you can’t discover your nation listed, please name your native emergency quantity.

