Former AOA Member Mina Expresses Gratitude For Support In New Social Media Update

Former AOA member Mina has shared an replace on Instagram.
Final week, she wrote a collection of posts with particulars about being bullied by her former member Jimin for a number of years, and Jimin left the group after this was dropped at gentle.
On July 10, Mina returned to Instagram and expressed gratitude for the help she has obtained.
Her put up reads as follows:
Not simply my acquaintances, however actually so many individuals have despatched me phrases of concern and help by DM, textual content message, and so forth. To start with, I’m so sorry that I can not reply to every message individually. I’m attempting my greatest to learn all of them, and I’m simply actually actually grateful..You’ll be able to cease worrying now..I’ll obtain remedy effectively step-by-step and return brightly and in good well being very quickly so as so that you can not fear any extra. I’ll attempt actually arduous, so within the meantime, take excellent care of your well being and don’t be sick. Don’t overlook to put on your masks, and the climate retains on fluctuating between being cold and warm because it rains, so watch out of catching a chilly. Thanks a lot, and I’m sincerely sorry as soon as once more..Everybody acquire energy!
