Former AOA Member Mina Posts Allegations Detailing Years Of Harassment From Jimin

Warning: dialogue of suicide and self-harm.

Former AOA member Mina has shared a number of posts on her private Instagram account, detailing what she says has been her expertise as a member of AOA. In her posts, Mina states that one member of the woman group had constantly bullied and tormented her, later happening to call the member as Jimin.

On July 3, Mina took to her private Instagram account and posted a screenshot of somebody sending her a message utilizing profanity and telling her to get misplaced. Mina’s publish reads as follows:

I actually, actually wish to get misplaced too, however I’ve to deal with my mother… Oh, I’ll most likely be contacted and informed I’m brainless once more. That’s proper. I’m brainless and I by no means realized something correctly. I needed to earn cash from a younger age as a result of our household was struggling. Across the time of my dad’s passing, I cried as soon as within the ready room and one of many unnies [older member] informed me that I used to be ruining everybody’s temper and informed me to not cry, dragging me to the closet of the ready room. I informed her I used to be so scared on the considered my dad dying. I nonetheless can’t overlook these phrases. Different bullying incidents? Different profanities? I can cope with them, despite the fact that they harm. As a result of we rode the identical automobile, I used to be given a sedative and sleeping drugs and put to sleep. I knew I needed to do nicely at scheduled actions however I might really feel myself breaking increasingly more. Due to her, I as soon as tried to aim suicide. And I’m okay with not being acknowledged as an idol or an actor. I’m very unhealthy at it, I’m nonetheless very missing. However I’ve been so blissful doing it and I labored actually exhausting, it’s a job I actually love. I’ve by no means felt careworn due to work. To be sincere, I actually didn’t wish to go away AOA however due to one one that hated me, I used to be bullied for 10 years and by the top, I used to be so offended that I needed to curse at her simply as soon as. In the long run, I gave up AOA. I used to take pleasure in selling with the opposite members. Not too long ago, her father handed away. My coronary heart ached and I felt unusual as a result of I knew what that seems like. I went to the funeral corridor and as quickly as she noticed me, she cried and apologized. I felt so empty and my coronary heart crumbled. It felt like every little thing had emptied out, all of my resentment disappeared and every little thing felt okay. However as a result of I used to be so damaged, I used to be terrified of being on hiatus. Of course, I’d anticipated it and thought I’d be okay if I realized new issues and received handled for melancholy, panic dysfunction, or anxiousness. However so many issues occurred throughout that hiatus. To be sincere, I used to be worn out. Netizens? Identical to what the individuals on the web have been saying, I didn’t know who I used to be anymore, I didn’t wish to see myself anymore, and I considered myself as annoyingly loud. However I wasn’t born as a result of I needed to be born. I even have a mouth, I even have arms, I couldn’t management myself anymore, however I needed to hold residing for my mother. I don’t want individuals to love me or be serious about me, can’t individuals simply go away me alone? As a result of it’s all my fault.

Her second publish learn as follows:

Oh, the rationale I introduced up that individual in AOA is as a result of my dad was recognized with late-stage pancreatic most cancers and I knew he would go away quickly, however as a result of I believed she would inform me off once more, I had an performing job, we have been making a comeback so I didn’t wish to negatively have an effect on the opposite members as we have been selling, I had traces to study and needed to smile quite a bit, I felt like I couldn’t get caught up in ideas of my dad and I wanted to do my job correctly, so I couldn’t go to my dad on the hospital. Due to his most cancers, he was pores and skin and bones, and I couldn’t assist however cry once I noticed him. My sister would name and say that my dad couldn’t communicate anymore however was nonetheless asking for me. However what if I begin crying throughout a scheduled exercise? What if she says one thing to me once more? I used to be so younger and I believed that was what I wanted to do. I believed that was the appropriate factor to do and I didn’t wish to get informed off anymore. So I might have seen my dad extra however I didn’t. And when my father closed his eyes, I noticed it and I heard the sound of the machine as his pulse flatlined. I used to be informed that my dad had shakily written “The place is my daughter?” on a sketchbook and proven the nurse, however I hadn’t been in a position to go see him as a result of I used to be working. From what I heard, she’d been given a VIP room and her solo actions have been canceled, however I hope that wasn’t the case. You need to be skilled, too. Don’t cry, okay? You mentioned it ruined the temper, you requested why you needed to stroll on eggshells due to me. You could overcome it nicely, too. I nonetheless can’t erase the reminiscence of what you mentioned to me and the way you acted. Despite the fact that the recollections are fainter, I keep in mind all of them. At any time when I keep in mind them, I take remedy and get via it. However I feel what occurred with my dad will stick with me for all times. These may need been phrases you spit out with out a lot thought for me, however these phrases have been so hurtful to me. In our final 5 minutes collectively, I informed you about how that had been hurtful, and also you glared at me and mentioned, “I don’t suppose I’m that a lot of a foul person who I might say one thing like that?” One other member so courageously spoke up and mentioned these have been phrases you probably did say. I used to be so dispirited that I couldn’t communicate and I believed to myself, ‘Is she even human?’ And we mentioned our goodbyes. To be sincere, I’m not that sensible so I’ve actually unhealthy reminiscence however with you, the checklist is countless, there’s a lot there. However I’ll solely say that one factor as a result of who is aware of, I terminated my contract with the company however what in the event that they ask me to pay for breach of contract? I haven’t mentioned every little thing, so it’s okay, proper? Due to you, I take quite a few drugs and since I minimize my left wrist a lot, the nerves are broken so it stings and aches. However once I have a look at my mother, I really feel the need to stay, I have to go earn money. So I’m working exhausting to endure scar therapy, though I nonetheless have nightmares. What’s humorous is that earlier than I left, we [AOA members] would have drinks collectively with out you and speak, however nonetheless, none of us can determine it out? Why do you hate me?

Throughout this time, Jimin took to her Instagram story and shared a black display with the phrase “Fiction” on it, which she quickly deleted.

After this occurred, Mina shared one other publish that reads as follows:

I’ve solely mentioned one in every of out one trillion issues that exist. Strive saying it’s fiction, you’ll be punished by the heavens. Don’t be like that. There are witnesses and proof. I’m sorry however there’s no want to listen to from either side as a result of I did nothing incorrect. Throughout our final days collectively, I needed to get hair implants however I used to be late to get to the dance apply room as a result of the anesthesia wasn’t carrying off. I referred to as upfront however as quickly as I heard your voice, I knew you’d throw issues into chaos so I couldn’t go to the dance apply room. And that day, I attempted to commit suicide once more. That’s my greatest fault [to you]. I’ve mentioned every little thing I’ve finished incorrect, so ought to I share tales about you now? There’s so many who it might be bothersome to write down all of them down. However to say that is fiction, for those who had a conscience.. Why did you delete it? Strive calling it fiction, there will probably be fairly lots of people who could be dumbfounded to listen to that. Oh proper, even again then, you mentioned you couldn’t keep in mind and also you mentioned you weren’t a foul one that would say issues like that, proper? Wow, it have to be good to have the ability to erase your reminiscence like that. They are saying the one who says hurtful phrases often can’t keep in mind them. Please erase my reminiscence too. Please, please. Then once more, you most likely might see my wrist and never really feel any guilt, proper? You’d most likely curse proper at my face.

Mina made one other publish that features a picture of a scarred wrist, and she or he referred to as out Jimin by identify for the primary time. Her publish reads as follows:

Fiction? That is too scary to even be referred to as fiction. I underwent three to 4 rounds of scar therapy and it’s turn into fainter. However I’m going loopy every single day as a result of your reminiscence received’t disappear, Jimin. Legal guidelines? Lawsuits? I don’t have the cash to try this. Psychological damages? I don’t want any of it. I’ve no plans to try this, I’m simply so, so unhappy that I’m so damaged due to you, and it hurts and I’m drained. What I need is so that you can come to me and admit to your faults and sincerely apologize to me. I feel that’s all I want. The one who tormented me appears to be completely wonderful. When waking up each morning is so painful for me. However I want to supply for my household. So admit to your faults and apologize, so I can let go of what’s constructed up in my coronary heart, okay?

Following these posts, a supply from Mina’s company Woori Actors said, “Mina is presently with acquaintances and buddies, and she or he is regaining her emotional stability.” It was mentioned that company workers have been additionally repeatedly contacting her out of concern and the supply said, “We’ll do our greatest to make sure her well-being.”

In a while, Mina returned to her Instagram account to publish the next message:

You have to be discovering it troublesome to only come and apologize to me. Each time we received a brand new supervisor, you’d say that I used to be scary and simply pretending to be silly. Why did you say I used to be scary and pretending to be silly? You’d say I used to be performing caught up simply because I went to auditions and once I labored exhausting to food plan so my face would look nicer, you’d say, “Mina, what’s incorrect together with your physique? I hate seeing it. Acquire some weight.” After we have been trainees, you’d hit me and say it was as a result of I used to be on the entrance. We’d should say, “Did you have got night time’s relaxation?” “Sure, I’m sorry,” and “Thanks” in a proper tone to you. Every thing needed to go your method, you possibly can carry anybody you needed to the dorms. It was so noisy that I went to the apply room to sleep. You’d say issues like, “Hey, hasn’t so-and-so modified as of late?” and go round concentrating on completely different members. Oh proper, keep in mind once I didn’t greet you first on the hair and make-up store and I received an earful, or don’t you? That’s solely the sunshine stuff. There are such a lot of issues that have been a lot worse over 10 years. However due to you, I’ve nothing to lose and I’m not afraid of something? As a result of my supply of worry was you, your existence triggered me stress. You couldn’t have seen that from my earlier posts until now, proper? It simply grew to become part of my life and now, I’ve forgotten all of it and all I’m left with is psychological sickness. Together with some harsh phrases. Each time I wrote a will, I would come with your identify. I believed perhaps if you learn it at some point, you’d really feel responsible. I’d have stress-induced convulsions and collapse, I’d try to commit suicide and collapse, my mother would cry, and my sister is battling most cancers, however they’d should hold going to the emergency room due to me. I’ve by no means talked again to you, and have I ever finished something incorrect from once we have been trainees to once we debuted and promoted? If I did, inform me. Did you not like me as a result of I wasn’t good at flattery? However I nonetheless did my greatest. Whether or not I used to be informed off or not, I might smile and hold approaching you, placing apart my pleasure. I used to be amazed to listen to that you just have been taking prescribed remedy in your psychological well being and have been having a tough time. You mentioned every little thing you needed to say and did nearly every little thing you needed to do, you have been so egocentric. I used to be so envious of you. Of course, everybody has struggles however a minimum of you have been in a position to freely specific that? I all the time needed to push it down. I’m not in the appropriate mind-set proper now. However the one who made me like that is you. The one who made my household undergo is you. I was robust mentally. Once I was a trainee, I’d say it was since you’re the chief and informed myself to pity you. However it’s nonetheless the identical in spite of everything these years. I couldn’t inform anybody that I used to be struggling due to you. Issues lastly exploded when it got here time to resume contracts and that’s when my household came upon. Did my household ever say one thing to you? Even when their daughter was tried to commit suicide due to somebody, they by no means received offended. You have been in a position to cry if you needed to and also you acquired a lot consolation. I used to be nervous you’d inform me off once more so for 10 years.. How did I spend that point? By the top, I had nearly 200 sleeping drugs due to you. I collapsed and I’ve no reminiscence of that. I wrote your identify on an A4 piece of paper and informed my mother that I used to be sorry, and that’s how I nonetheless stay every single day. I’m damaged as a lot as I might be damaged. Due to me, my mother can be affected by melancholy, do you know? You’re the one one that makes me not wish to stay, I’m critical, you’re the one motive. Even for those who got here and sincerely apologized to me, I’m already damaged so I collapse, I immediately begin crying, I take out a knife, I write ‘Shin Ji Min’ down on a bit of paper. I’m so damaged and I’m so filled with anger that my coronary heart aches and I really feel like I’m going loopy. I’m sorry to my mother, dad, and sister. Can’t you a minimum of inform me why you hate me? With every little thing you probably did to me, you possibly can’t say that you just didn’t hate me. I’m so upset. I really feel upset at any time when I open my eyes. I really feel like I’m going loopy. It’s so troublesome. Whenever you have been sitting within the entrance passenger seat and switch again to us, my coronary heart would begin racing as a result of I believed you’d say one thing to me. I need an apology from you. What is going to that do? I don’t know. However I really feel like I have to one thing as a result of I’m so offended. There’s no motive for why you tormented me, is there? Shin Ji Min, huh? I want you possibly can really feel what I really feel for simply at some point, I want I might return in time and alter at some point with you. You’ve had a cushty life. Say one thing. Let’s hear it. What did you hate about me that a lot? Huh? I actually hate you too. If it wasn’t for you, what would I be like now? A minimum of I most likely wouldn’t be crying every single day, having nightmares every single day, and attempting to aim suicide, proper? As a result of I did nothing to do, I truthfully wish to go round speaking about you and telling folks that I’ve a psychological sickness due to you. That’s why I’m like this now, unhappy, isn’t it? It’s lastly boiling over after being pent up. I can’t maintain it in anymore, I can’t conceal it anymore.

She continued to write down:

I heard you took remedy and fell asleep, have to be good. I’m dunking my head in my sink and attempting to not cry. I can eat greater than ten sleeping drugs and never go to sleep, wonderful, isn’t it? I’ll look ahead to days so I can sleep. Even when I slit my wrists and the ground of our home is roofed in blood, I zone out. I blankly take into consideration once I’m going to die, and a few individuals have come operating to avoid wasting me, proper? Why does there should be so many people who find themselves struggling due to me? Are you sleeping nicely? As quickly as I heard that, I received offended once more, teared up, and crammed with rage. I’m unusual, so unusual. Strive residing a life the place it’s a must to dunk your head within the sink on a regular basis. It sucks. You’re such a foul individual. You need to know that. I wish to sleep too. I wish to get a correct night time’s sleep too. Why does everybody round me should undergo due to you? Why did you make me such a foul individual? I wish to cease worrying individuals. However I’m so offended, I’m so upset, I really feel like I’m going loopy. Cease sleeping and apologize. Get up, let me cease feeling damaged anymore. Wow, I’m so offended.

Her subsequent publish reads:

My dream most likely received’t come true, proper? However for those who’re a human being, you shouldn’t act like that. And FNC Leisure, I informed them every little thing on the finish. I used to be half out of my thoughts, I couldn’t even open my eyes correctly, and I stuttered. I hadn’t totally recovered from taking a whole bunch of sleeping drugs however I informed them it was due to Jimin they usually wouldn’t hearken to me. Who ought to I speak to? I shouldn’t get offended? I’m like this every single day. I’ve been residing like this every single day and also you simply didn’t know as a result of I didn’t speak about it. From once I was 21 years outdated [Korean age reckoning], I’ve been hiding my drugs bottles and secretly taking remedy so I might maintain on. I’ve lived like this. Shin Ji Min, due to you. Due to that one that is sleeping so nicely proper now.

Mina shared one other message as she mentioned:

To all those that are struggling due to somebody.. Struggle. Don’t maintain it in. Or seize somebody and inform them. Sleeping drugs? Don’t take them. It’ll by no means finish. Don’t stay like me. Don’t maintain it in. Do every little thing you wish to do and specific your self. Please stay like that.

Neither Jimin nor FNC Leisure have launched an announcement relating to Mina’s allegations as of now.

If you want to speak to somebody, please don’t hesitate to hunt assist and attain out. Click on right here for an inventory of worldwide hotlines you could name, and for those who can’t discover your nation listed, please name your native emergency quantity.

Editor’s Notice: The embedded Instagram publish containing graphic imagery has been eliminated and is now shared as a hyperlink.