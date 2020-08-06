Former AOA Member Mina Reassures Fans With Update And Hints At Her Plans

Former AOA member Mina shared an replace with followers by means of a dwell Instagram broadcast!

Whereas capturing a pictorial with bnt Worldwide on August 5, she held a dwell broadcast on the journal’s Instagram account. “It’s my first time filming shortly, so it feels a bit unusual,” she mentioned. “It’s a really polished idea.”

Along with attending to see her take images for the shoot, followers additionally obtained an replace on how she’s been.

“I’ve been doing effectively,” she mentioned. “My hair’s gotten actually lengthy too.” She expressed her due to her followers for his or her messages of help.

“I’m strolling a flower highway now,” she commented. “I hope we see one another rather a lot sooner or later.” She shared her plans to be actually energetic with work.

She additionally mentioned she needs to speak with followers usually. “I’m making ready rather a lot with the intention to talk with you,” Mina mentioned. “You’ll be very stunned later.”

Mina shared, “I’m receiving remedy in order that I can work quickly. Step-by-step, I’m going to attempt exhausting in order that I can do the work I take pleasure in and act.”

In July, Mina wrote a sequence of posts with particulars about being bullied by her former member Jimin for a number of years, and Jimin left the group after this was revealed.

