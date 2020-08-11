Former AOA Member Mina Shares Apology

Former AOA member Mina has written an apology.

Warning: dialogue of suicide

In July, Mina shared a collection of posts during which she wrote that she had been bullied by her former member Jimin for a number of years. Jimin went on to share a written apology, which Mina responded to. Jimin later left the group. Since then, Mina has talked about her relationship with the opposite AOA members and her continued frustrations as she tries to obtain a honest apology from AOA members and FNC Leisure.

On August 8, Mina posted on Instagram with a photograph of her minimize wrist and a regarding message. Afterwards, her present company Woori Actors shared that she was being handled at a hospital, and so they later acknowledged that she was discharged on August 10.

Mina then posted the next apology on her Instagram on August 11:

Many individuals have been nervous about me and supported me, however I upset them once more, and so I’m actually sorry.. To everybody who was harm due to me.. and to everybody who should have been stunned once they noticed that photograph, I as soon as once more apologize.. I heard that after I wouldn’t get up then, my previous FNC members of the family stayed by my facet all evening.. I met with chairman Han Sung Ho in the present day. I actually favored FNC and AOA.. I used to be so unhappy to give up AOA due to this concern and it was so laborious.. At present I may really feel the chairman’s sincerity whereas I listened to him communicate.. I simply actually remorse that it’s turned out like this.. To my followers who nervous about me, my acquaintances, my household.. and to the AOA followers who have to be going by a tough time due to me, I’m so sorry.. I’m going to replicate and work laborious at remedy in order that this doesn’t occur once more.. I’m actually sorry..

