Former AOA Member Mina Shares Her Hobbies, Objectives, And More

Former AOA member and actress Mina participated in a current pictorial for BNT Worldwide!

Mina beforehand spoke to followers and shared an replace by way of a dwell broadcast on August 5 when she was on set taking images for the pictorial. On August 14, BNT Worldwide shared the stunning images from the shoot and an interview.

She mentioned, “Whereas taking a break, I’ve been working arduous to obtain counseling and even participated on this picture shoot. I’m additionally pursuing my interest of creating make-up. I’ve delicate pores and skin, so I are inclined to make rejuvenating lotions. I’ve gotten into the interest of researching elements to make make-up, so I’ve been spending time doing issues like this. It’s pure make-up. I’m working arduous whereas dreaming of being a CEO of a base make-up model within the far future.” Mina elaborated to say that she’s additionally all for writing and drawing, however her best present curiosity is make-up.

When the interviewer complimented Mina on her magnificence, Mina responded, “I at all times wish to hear that I’m fairly. I really don’t hear it that always. Since I’ve develop into an actress, I wish to hear that I’m good at appearing or that my appearing is charming. I wish to hear reward relating to my appearing probably the most.”

Mina additionally shared that her position mannequin is singer and actress Lee Jung Hyun and that she dreamt of turning into a star after watching Lee Jung Hyun’s “Wa.” Nevertheless, Mina commented {that a} tough time whereas coaching to develop into a singer was when she needed to learn to play the bass guitar.

As an actress, Mina shared that the venture she felt most hooked up to was KBS 2TV’s “Fantastic Days” as a result of she loved her position of a brilliant but unhappy character who pursued a one-sided love. On future roles she desires to tackle, Mina revealed, “I additionally wish to attempt mature and unhappy roles,” explaining her want to tackle an emotional position to broaden her expertise. She added her hopes to work with actor Hwang Jung Min sooner or later, choosing him as her perfect sort. Mina elaborated that her perfect sort is somebody who’s relatable and has a deep backstory.

Moreover, the actress talked about her technique of discovering happiness. She defined that she had at all times simply thought of doings issues somewhat than turning her ideas into actions. Mina added, “Lately, I’m assembly individuals, drawing, and making make-up. Motion is actually essential.”

Mina additionally talked about watching motion pictures, listening to music, cleansing, and ingesting in her free time whereas alone at dwelling. She talked about that it was therapeutic to see her household’s canine at her mom’s dwelling.

On future plans, Mina shared, “My aim is to develop into maturer and more healthy. I wish to return as an actress and showcase my progress. I’m planning to working arduous on auditions and training appearing sooner or later. I wish to work arduous whether or not it’s a movie, internet drama, drama, unbiased movie, or a industrial movie. If it’s appearing, even a minor position is sweet.”

Lastly, Mina revealed that her self-confidence had barely elevated after receiving messages of assist from many individuals. To her followers, she shared, “I’m at all times sincerely grateful, and I’m sorry I can’t categorical it effectively. I’ll work arduous to speak much more sooner or later. I’m actually grateful.”

