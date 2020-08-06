Former AOA Member Mina Writes About Trying To Receive A Sincere Apology

Former AOA member Mina has posted on Instagram to precise her struggles as she tries to obtain a correct apology.

Warning: dialogue of suicide and self-harm.

In July, Mina shared a collection of posts wherein she wrote that she had been bullied by her former member Jimin for a number of years. Mina shared that the AOA members together with Jimin had visited her in individual to speak issues out after her posts and Jimin had apologized, however though she wrote that she had determined to simply accept Jimin’s apology, she added that she was not sure of whether or not it had been honest. Jimin went on to share a written apology, which Mina responded to. Jimin later left the group.

On August 6, Mina wrote on Instagram about her frustrations over the insincerity of the apology and the actions of these at AOA’s company FNC Leisure. In a second publish, she talked about why she had unfollowed the opposite members of the group and described a few of the members as “bystanders.”

Later that day, after deleting these posts, she wrote the next message on Instagram:

You ask if I’m turning everybody right into a perpetrator as a result of I really feel like a sufferer? No, I solely spoke the reality, I by no means referred to as them perpetrators, I stated they have been bystanders. It’s the reality that they have been bystanders. After all I’ve made errors too, perhaps many. I’ve obtained a character drawback too. However isn’t it an excessive amount of for a sane individual to spend a nerve-racking 11 years and find yourself with psychological diseases and never hear a single honest apology from anybody? Am I too self-centered? Am I hoping for an excessive amount of? Am I considering an excessive amount of about myself as a result of I’m having a tough time? However I actually wish to obtain a honest apology. What has my household executed unsuitable? They’re scared, they cry, and so they say they wish to cease coming to the emergency room. However nonetheless my household has by no means stated a phrase to that place or that individual. In the present day I attempted to a minimum of have a dialog with the individuals at that place, however I can’t get involved with anybody and I’m scared too. I’m petrified of how I may grow to be extra wrecked and I’m petrified of what I’d do. I’ve now advised the world whereas not in my proper thoughts in regards to the issues that I couldn’t even inform my household and associates for 11 years, and in the long run it’s grow to be my fault once more. I’m sorry. Nevertheless it’s been actually, actually laborious for me… It’s so laborious.

If you need to speak to somebody, please don’t hesitate to hunt assist and attain out. Click on right here for an inventory of worldwide hotlines which you can name, and for those who can’t discover your nation listed, please name your native emergency quantity.