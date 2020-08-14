Former AOA Member Mina’s Agency Says She Doesn’t Want A Police Investigation

Woori Actors has responded to the experiences of a police investigation into former AOA member Mina’s allegations of bullying.

On August 13, JoongAng Ilbo reported that somebody had despatched in a request for investigation to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station. Based on the report, an unnamed particular person despatched in a civil grievance to a public sinmungo (a spot for residents to voice complaints to the federal government) on August 9, which was then forwarded to the Gangnam Police Station. The request requested for an entire investigation into Mina’s assertion that she was bullied throughout her time in AOA.

Nonetheless, the police investigation is not going to be going down. Mina’s company acknowledged to DongA.com, “It’s true that we acquired a name from the police. After we mentioned it with Mina, we determined to refuse the investigation. She remains to be in a fragile psychological state. Individuals on-line who do these items aren’t giving her power, however quite making it worse. We earnestly ask that folks cease.”

The company reaffirmed to OSEN, “We requested [the police] to not examine. We instructed them that she has no intention of reporting and doesn’t need something associated to an investigation.”

In July, Mina shared a collection of posts during which she wrote that she had been bullied by her former member Jimin for a number of years. Jimin went on to share a written apology, which Mina responded to. Jimin later left the group. Since then, Mina has talked about her relationship with the opposite AOA members and her continued frustrations as she tries to obtain a honest apology from AOA members and FNC Leisure.

In early August, Mina posted on Instagram with a photograph of her minimize wrist and a regarding message. Afterwards, her present company Woori Actors shared that she was being handled at a hospital. Mina wrote an apology after her discharge from the hospital and deleted her Instagram account to deal with her remedy.

