Former AOA Member Youkyung Shares Clarification After Writing Ambiguous Post

AOA’s former member Youkyung has written to make clear the that means behind her publish on Friday.

On July 3, former AOA member Mina shared a number of posts on Instagram during which she mentioned that Jimin had constantly bullied and tormented her throughout her years within the group. After posting an apology, Jimin has now left the group.

Following Mina’s preliminary posts, Youkyung took to her personal Instagram to share a photograph with writing on it that reads, “The very first thing I do after I get up within the morning is quit on right this moment.”

Youkyung wrote within the caption in Korean, “To be sincere, the whole lot seemed precisely the identical to me again then.” She continued in English, “I can’t neglect the eyes of the bystanders.”

She then added lyrics from the track “Depart It All Behind” by Sleeping with Sirens, “I wanna kill the ache I really feel inside. However I received’t give up for the individuals I like.

So I’ll say I’m positive till the day I fucking see the sunshine.” She added in Korean, “Just like the lyrics to the track I listened to yesterday, I have to get by the whole lot once more.”

There was a lot hypothesis concerning the content material of her message and its potential relation to Mina’s story. Youkyung has since edited the publish to take away the primary part earlier than the lyrics, and she or he added a clarification that the photograph isn’t herself, noting that even her dad and mom had been confused.

On July 6, Youkyung posted once more on Instagram with the next clarification about her publish:

Whats up. That is Youkyung. I feel the ambiguous publish that I uploaded on my feed has triggered some confusion, so I’m writing once more. I apologize for importing a publish that was too ambiguous. A reminiscence that I’d been decided to bury and that I’d been forgetting little by little all of a sudden got here again to me, and so within the warmth of the second I bought offended. So I feel that I had the infantile feeling of desirous to timidly specific to you all that I had additionally had a tough time. Evidently in the previous, I used to be having such a tough time even simply by myself that I wasn’t even ready to go searching at my environment. So I suppose I used to be simply taking a look at my struggling self. I couldn’t even have guessed that another person was in the identical scenario. So I need to sincerely say that I’m sorry. And I need to share my help and say that you just endured it effectively. I’m okay now. As a result of I’ve voices who’re at all times cheering me on. Up till now, I’ve lived life pondering that there was completely nothing that might defend me and that the one factor I had was my drums in my studio. Nevertheless, that wasn’t true. I’ve come to comprehend that there are such a lot of treasured individuals who love me. That’s all I want. It’s sufficient. I might as soon as once more prefer to take this chance to apologize sincerely to everybody was damage by my impulsive actions and publish. I additionally need to present help by saying, “We’ve all carried out a great job at getting by a tough time, let’s stand up the braveness once more and have power.” I ask you to please chorus from saying hurtful issues that make myself and everybody sad. Additionally, I’m at all times sincerely grateful to everybody who helps me. 2020.07.06

Youkyung

Youkyung debuted as a member of AOA in 2012 and promoted “Moya” in 2013 as a member of their band subunit AOA Black. She left FNC Leisure in 2016.