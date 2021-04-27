Former APRIL Member Hyunjoo Takes Legal Action Against Alleged Former DSP Employee For Defamation

Former APRIL member Hyunjoo has taken legal action against an individual spreading rumors about her on social media.

On April 23, an individual claiming to be a former employee of DSP Media posted on social media speaking out against Hyunjoo’s alleged behavior in the past. The individual made several claims about Hyunjoo, saying she was busy hanging out with her boyfriend not long before APRIL’s debut and that she threw a water bottle when former leader Somin said they should practice.

In response to these claims, law firm Lee & Kim shared on April 26, “A criminal complaint was filed against the individual who spread false information through malicious slandering posts about Lee Hyunjoo on the charge of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation) and the charge of intimidation.”

Following an initial post by her brother, Hyunjoo released a statement earlier this month saying that she was bullied by her former groupmates in APRIL. DSP Media has released several statements denying the allegations.

Source (1)