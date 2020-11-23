Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away, recently defeated Corona

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passes away: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi died on Monday. He was 86 years old. State Health Minister Hemant Biswa Sharma gave this information. The 84-year-old Congress leader was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College (GMCH). Gogoi underwent a six-hour dialysis on Sunday and was again filled with toxic things. Also Read – Goodbye: From student union commander to three-time CM chair, Tarun Gogoi made such an impact in politics

86-year-old Gogoi, who was the three-time Chief Minister of Assam, was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put on ventilator on Saturday after his health deteriorated on Saturday. Gogoi was found infected with the corona virus on 25 August and was admitted to GMCH the next day.

After this he was discharged from the hospital on 25 October. Gogoi was discharged from the hospital on October 25 after recovering from Corona. He was given plasma therapy during treatment.

On the death of Tarun Gogoi, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Mr. Tarun Gogoi was a true Congressman. He dedicated his life to bring all the people and communities of Assam together. To me, he was a great and intelligent teacher. I loved and respected him very much. I will miss them My love and condolences to Gaurav and family."

Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family. pic.twitter.com/jTMfSyAJ6J – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 23, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while condoling the death of Tarun Gogoi, wrote, “Mr. Tarun Gogoi was a popular leader and a veteran administrator who had political experience in Assam as well as at the Center. Saddened by his demise My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Peace.”