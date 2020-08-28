Former Assistant to Sushant Singh Rajput said, if I had taken drugs, I would have known

Mumbai: Former personal assistant of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sabir Ahmed says that the actor never consumed drugs, at least until he had taken no drugs when he worked and lived with them. He said how can he commit suicide. Also Read – No BJP leader named Aditya Thackeray in Sushant case, but revelations are shocking: Fadnavis

Sabir said, "Sir used to wake up every day at around 3 or 4 am and used to sit with his telescope and gaze at the moon. After this he used to do yoga for some time, after which he used to listen to devotional songs. Because he was a devotee of Shiva. After that he used to sit for reading or writing. He used to study a lot. Such was his routine. He was a very happy and positive person.

Sabir's claim comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has started probing a possible drug angle in Sushant's death and recently the actor's family has also alleged that Sushant was given drugs was.

December 2018 to January or February 2019

Sabir Ahmed told IANS, “I have worked with Sushant Sir and I used to break work in between. My last term with him was from December 2018 to January or February 2019. I took leave in February. “

I worked as his personal assistant

Saabir Ahmed said, “I worked as his personal assistant while he was promoting ‘Sonchiraiya’ and shooting for ‘Dil Bechara’.” I used to assist him in photoshoots, film promotions and shoots. At that time I stayed with Sir in his 16th floor apartment. “

I lived with him round the clock

Ahmed said, “If Sir had consumed drugs while working with me, I would have definitely known. I lived with him round the clock. I am now hearing the names of so many drugs – ML or MD, or whatever. If he had been taking them for that, I would certainly have been aware of these names. I am surprised to hear about these drugs. However, I am only talking about the time when I used to work with him. I don’t know what happened after I left. “

When I returned from home, I came to know that someone named Riya is handling everything at their house.

Asked how he left work there, Sabir Ahmed replied, “In February 2019, I took leave from Sir and went to my home town. I returned to Mumbai around June or July and tried to contact him. I could not contact Sir directly. However, at that time an employee working at his house informed me that now someone named Riya is handling everything at his house and he is not keen to keep the old employees of Sir. After that I did not get in touch with Sir. “

Sir took great care of his employees

Ahmed said, “I loved Sir very much and was loyal to him. What I knew was that something was going wrong with them, if I had known, I would have at least tried to do something to help. I can do anything for Sir, because he took great care of his employees and he loved us. I never thought I would have to see this day. He may not be physically present with us today, but he will be alive in our hearts forever. “

Why would he suffer from depression?

Speaking on the issue of depression, Sabir said, “I don’t understand the things about his depression.” He was very happy. He had work in his hands, he was never alone. Why would he suffer from depression? We went on a trip to Thailand where he enjoyed a lot. There was nothing about his behavior that would have indicated depression at that time. He used to talk a lot with us and treated his employees as family members. Does a depressed person talk so much? “

Waking up at 3 or 4 in the morning, doing yoga, listening to bhajans

Highlighting Sushant’s daily routine at that time, Sabir said, “Sir used to get up every day at around three or four in the morning and sit with his telescope (telescope) and gaze at the moon. After this he used to do yoga for some time, after which he used to listen to devotional songs. Because he was a devotee of Shiva. After that he used to sit for reading or writing. He used to study a lot. Such was his routine. He was a very happy and positive person. “

Sir was a very nice person and full of enthusiasm

Recalling the great moments spent with Sushant, Sabir said, “Sir was a very good person and it was a wonderful experience working with him. He was full of passion. I have very good memories of working with him. I still remember playing cricket with him on the roof of the hotel during the shooting of Dil Bechara in Jamshedpur. He loved to play cricket! “