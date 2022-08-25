Former Attorney General of Mexico Jesús Murillo will be criminally prosecuted for the case of the 43 disappeared students

Jesús Murillo, former attorney general of Mexico, was arrested on Friday in Mexico City (REUTERS / Luis Cortes)

A Mexican judge ruled Wednesday that There are indications to criminally prosecute former Attorney General Jesús Murillo for his role in the disappearance of 43 students in 2014a case that has left an open wound in the Latin American country and that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador undertook to clarify.

The Federal Judiciary Council reported that Murillo, 74, He will be tried for the crimes of forced disappearance, torture and obstruction of justice.

Also a former deputy, senator and governor of Hidalgo between 1993 and 1998, he was arrested on fridayin what meant the apprehension of the former highest-ranking official to date for the emblematic case.

Politician and lawyer of the once all-powerful Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Murillo was in charge of the attorney general’s office during the first half of the administration of former president Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018). At that time, he led the government’s efforts to resolve what happened, in an event that shocked the country and revealed the degree of collusion between authorities and organized crime.

File image of the then attorney general of Mexico, Jesús Murillo (REUTERS / Tomas Bravo)

The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) found serious flaws in their conclusions, which held that the students of the school in the town of Ayotzinapa, in the southern state of Guerrero, had been incinerated in a garbage dump on the orders of a criminal gang and that the former official called a “historical truth”.

“For seven years they have been looking for an alternative, they have invented many, and they all fall down,” Murillo defended himself during his indictment hearing, according to local media. “I can accept some mistakes, mistakes could be made, problems and accept things that were done wrong, but no one has been able to throw it away (the historical truth)”he added.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office as president at the end of 2018, promising to clarify the crime after the GIEI said that the original official account of what happened was riddled with errors and abuses, including the witness torture.

File photo: A person walks past a wall with photos of some of the 43 students who disappeared from the Ayotzinapa rural teachers’ school (REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Only the remains of three of the students, who were kidnapped in the southwestern city of Iguala, have been definitively identified. Murillo’s investigation concluded that a local drug gang, working with corrupt police officers, killed the youths after mistaking them for members of a rival group.

The López Obrador administration has also tried to detain Tomás Zerón, who was in charge of the investigation along with Murillo, and even asked Israel last year not to give him protection and to extradite him.

