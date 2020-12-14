Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi infected with corona virus, upcoming meeting of ‘we’ postponed

Bihar News in Hindi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has been confirmed to be infected with Coronavirus. After this, the upcoming meeting of the National Executive of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) was postponed. In a statement issued on Monday by Hum, the 76-year-old founding president of the party, Manjhi, was tested for corona virus, which confirmed his infection. Also Read – IIT- Corona havoc in Madras, 71 students infected, everything stopped

Today my corona test report has come up positive.

People who have come in contact with me in the last one week are requested to get their corona test done. Also Read – The Prime Minister of this country died of Corona, Corona was infected 1 month ago – Jitan Ram Manjhi (@JitanramMajhi) December 13, 2020 Also Read – COVID-19: Vaccination can start from January, everyone will take so much time to get vaccinated, Adar Poonawala gave information

According to the statement, the bungalow allotted to Manjhi on Stand Road as a former chief minister has been closed for a week. This bungalow is used as a party office. The statement said that due to this, the meeting of the party’s national executive on December 18 has been postponed.

On the other hand, the number of corona infects in the country has increased beyond 98 lakh 84 thousand. Along with this, 1 lakh 43 thousand 355 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Talking about Bihar, the number of infected people has reached 2 lakh 42 thousand and more than 1300 people have died so far.

