Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi infected with corona virus, upcoming meeting of ‘we’ postponed

December 14, 2020
Bihar News in Hindi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has been confirmed to be infected with Coronavirus. After this, the upcoming meeting of the National Executive of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) was postponed. In a statement issued on Monday by Hum, the 76-year-old founding president of the party, Manjhi, was tested for corona virus, which confirmed his infection. Also Read – IIT- Corona havoc in Madras, 71 students infected, everything stopped

According to the statement, the bungalow allotted to Manjhi on Stand Road as a former chief minister has been closed for a week. This bungalow is used as a party office. The statement said that due to this, the meeting of the party’s national executive on December 18 has been postponed.

On the other hand, the number of corona infects in the country has increased beyond 98 lakh 84 thousand. Along with this, 1 lakh 43 thousand 355 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Talking about Bihar, the number of infected people has reached 2 lakh 42 thousand and more than 1300 people have died so far.

