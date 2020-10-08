Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey did not get ticket from JDU, said – My life was spent in struggles

Patna: In the Bihar Assembly elections, there is one political witness after another. Meanwhile, Janata Dal United (JDU) has not given ticket to former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Please tell that Gupteshwar Pandey recently joined the JDU, leaving his DGP post before his retirement and he had the intention of contesting elections, but Gupteshwar Pandey is not named in the list of tickets by the party. Also Read – Bihar: Seven arrests in Dalit leader murder case, no evidence against RJD leaders including Tejashwi

Please tell that JDU has announced candidates for its 115 seats today. Pandey wanted to contest from the Buxan seat, but under the alliance agreement, this seat went to the BJP's account. From here, the party has made Parashuram Chaturvedi its candidate. However, this is not the first time that Gupteshwar Pandey has resigned from his post of DGP in order to contest elections. Earlier too, Gupteshwar Pandey has tried to leave his post and enter politics, but even during that time, due to not getting the ticket, he again assumed his DGP post.

Let me tell you that many types of questions have started to arise if Gupteshwar Pandey was not given a ticket. He said that after retiring, everyone thought that I will contest from JDU ticket but I am not contesting. Gupteshwar Pandey wrote on Facebook for his well-wishers – I am troubled by the phone of many well-wishers. I also understand their concern and problems. After my retirement, everyone expected that I would contest the election but this time I am not contesting the assembly elections. There is nothing to be disappointed Be patient. My life has been spent in struggle. I will be in service of the public all my life. Please be patient and do not call me. My life is dedicated to the people of Bihar. I salute all the big brothers and sisters, mothers and youths of my native land Buxar and all the elders of all the caste religion. Keep your love and blessings!